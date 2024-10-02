Breaking News

Doctor charged in connection with death of Friends icon Matthew Perry pleads guilty

CBS, CW And Showtime 2015 Summer TCA Party. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

One of two doctors charged in connection with Friends star Matthew Perry's death has pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles court, after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Mark Chavez, a doctor from San Diego, formally admitted conspiring to distribute the drug ketamine during a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old is the third person to accept charges following the death of Friends star Perry, who died on October 28 last year from the "acute effects of ketamine" at the age of 54.

US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett scheduled a sentencing hearing for April 2 2025.

The beloved US actor was found dead in a hot tub at his California home on October 28, at the age of 54.

In the plea agreement, Chavez admitted to selling ketamine to another doctor, named Salvador Plasencia.

Plasencia will face trial on March 4 next year, after being accused of using Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa to distribute ketamine to the actor from September to October last year for 55,000 dollars (£43,000).

California physician Mark Chavez exits federal court in Los Angeles on October 2, 2024. Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the drug ketamine to the late actor Matthew Perry. Picture: Getty

Perry had been using the drug to deal with mental health issues before he became addicted.

Plasencia is alleged to have conspired with fellow doctor Chavez to supply Perry with large amounts of ketamine, writing in a message: "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "let's find out".

Plasencia is facing a maximum sentence of 120 years in federal prison, while Sangha is facing life imprisonment.

During a previous court appearance, Plasencia denied conspiracy to distribute ketamine; seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two charges related to allegations he falsified documents during the investigation into Perry's death.

Sangha also plead not guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine; maintaining a drug-involved premises; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

The actor was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and had set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.

A foundation set up in his name to help those struggling with addiction has previously drawn support from his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green.

The actor was honoured during the in memoriam segment at the Bafta TV Awards ceremony earlier this month, and at the Emmy Awards in January.