Former doctor on trial for child cruelty over 'unsafe and unsanitary' circumcisions

4 September 2024, 19:46 | Updated: 4 September 2024, 19:49

Mohammad Siddiqui, 54, seen in Tooley Street after leaving Southwark Crown Court in London, where he appeared charged with child assault during circumcisions with 40 charges relating to 24 procedures between April 2015 and January 2019.
Mohammad Siddiqui, 54, is charged with 39 offences. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A former doctor has appeared in court charged with 39 offences over an "unsafe and unsanitary" mobile circumcision service he allegedly operated across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mohammad Siddiqui, 58, was a practising doctor when he started visiting homes by appointment to carry out circumcisions for non-therapeutic, religious reasons, Southwark Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Siddiqui, from Birmingham, was suspended and later struck off by the General Medical Council (GMC) for performing the procedures in a "dangerous and unsanitary way", said prosecutor Ben Douglas-Jones KC.

However, the defendant continued to carry out circumcisions using "unsafe" methods, the prosecutor said.

Mohammad Siddiqui leaving Southwark Crown Court
Mohammad Siddiqui leaving Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Circumcisions do not have to be performed by a medical practitioner, but must be conducted safely and sanitarily, he added.

He told jurors that Siddiqui was found with skin and bloody scissors in his medical bag and used a "circumstraint board".

The device is used to immobilise children during circumcisions and is considered unacceptable in NHS practice, as it suggests the patient needs to be restrained due to distress or pain, Mr Douglas-Jones said.

Siddiqui's trial was delayed because the defendant interrupted the prosecution's opening statement to accuse police of "planting evidence".

Self-represented Siddiqui was wearing a multi-coloured chequered short-sleeved shirt in the courtroom and was accompanied by a prison guard.

Mohammad Siddiqui,
Jurors were told Siddiqui was found with skin and bloody scissors in his medical bag. Picture: Alamy

The opening started at 3.30pm and, minutes into it, Siddiqui said: "(It was) planted by the police, and you will come across that - bloody scissors, the skin, all planted by the police, and you will come across that in the evidence."

Judge Noel Lucas KC reprimanded Siddiqui, and said: "It is not conventional for anyone - I mean anyone - to interrupt the prosecution's (opening) speech."

When Siddiqui attempted to speak again, Judge Lucas said firmly "no, Dr Siddiqui".

The defendant responded: "If he (the prosecutor) is telling lies, well then, my blood is boiling".

The judge asked jurors to leave the courtroom and, on their return, said: "It won't surprise you to know that we have certain procedures that we follow in the crown court.

"It won't surprise you to know that Mr Douglas-Jones' opening speech has been with Dr Siddiqui for well over two years, and so to raise concerns with it as prosecution was opening the speech to the jury is not something that is normal in our courts."

"However, he is representing himself," he added.

"It's now 3.55pm, so I'm going to ask you to leave now and come back on Tuesday morning."

Siddiqui denies 39 charges including 17 counts of actual bodily harm, 14 of child cruelty and eight of administering a prescription-only medicine, between 2014 and 2019.

The charges relate to 23 incidents against as many complainants.

Jurors were told that circumcision can be carried out for non-therapeutic reasons and is prevalent in Islamic culture, Judaism and some Orthodox Christian cultures.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

