Doctor accused of murdering four elderly patients before setting fire to their homes to cover tracks

7 August 2024, 18:20

A doctor has been arrested over the deaths of four elderly patients
A doctor has been arrested over the deaths of four elderly patients. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A German doctor has allegedly murdered four patients and setting fire to their homes in order to cover his tracks, it has been reported.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unnamed 39-year-old, who reportedly worked in the palliative care team of a Berlin nursing service, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of manslaughter and arson, according to a joint statement by the police and local prosecutor's office.

The doctor is accused of killing four elderly women, aged 72-94, who were under the care of the nursing service between June 11 and July 24.

German authorities are reportedly unsure how exactly the doctor killed the patients but the investigation into the string of deaths remains ongoing.

The doctor - whose identity has been withheld as part of Germany's privacy rules - remains in police custody.

Polizei sign
The invvestigation into the deaths is ongoing. Picture: Alamy

Emergency services responded to a fire in the Neukoelln area of Berlin around 12:30 pm and initially managed to resuscitate an 87-year-old woman, but she later died in the hospital.

Three other residents in the block of flats sustained minor injuries in the fire.

Nearly a month later, on July 8, the second alleged manslaughter case occurred just a few miles away in Michael-Bohnen-Ring, also in the Neukoelln area.

Read more: Shamima Begum's lawyer to take British citizenship case to the European Court of Human Rights

Read more: From two months to three years: First rioters jailed as arrested appear in courts across the country

Prosecutors believe the doctor killed a 76-year-old woman also in Neukoelln and attempted to set a fire that extinguished itself.

He then tried to cover up the killing by calling a relative of the victim, claiming he was standing outside her apartment with no response to his ringing the doorbell.

On July 15, police suspect the alleged serial killer struck again when a 94-year-old woman died in her flat in the Plaenterwald district, with her kitchen set on fire, in the same Berlin district as the previous victim.

The fourth victim, aged 72, was killed, and her apartment was set on fire in the Plaenterwald district, adjacent to Neukoelln, around noon on July 24.

A neighbor noticed the fire in the woman's ground-floor flat and alerted the local fire service at 1:15 pm, who found her dead.

The third victim was found in Michael-Bohnen-Ring in the Neukoelln area
The third victim was found in Michael-Bohnen-Ring in the Neukoelln area. Picture: GoogleMaps

On June 11, firefighters were able to rescue one of the victims, an 87-year-old woman, according to the Associated Press (AP). However, she later died at a hospital.

On July 8, a 76-year-old woman was killed, followed by the killing of a 72-year-old woman on July 15. The last victim, a 94-year-old woman, was murdered on July 24.

The doctor is being held in custody on suspicion of manslaughter, one count of arson and three counts of attempted arson. A possible indictment is pending.

Investigators did not share the details of the man's arrest or a possible motive for the killings.

The investigation is ongoing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Titanic Tourist Sub Lawsuit

Family of explorer who died in Titan sub implosion seek 50m dollars in damages

Angela Rayner criticised Robert Jenrick for the comments

Rayner hits out at Tory leadership hopeful Jenrick for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft (Nasa via AP)

Nasa delays next launch to buy more time at space station for troubled capsule

Putin was told that 1,000 troops had crossed into Ukraine

One thousand Ukrainian troops cross over Russian border, as Putin hits out at 'large-scale provocation'

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks at a press conference (Gloria Calvi/AP)

Fugitive ex-Catalan leader plans return to Spain despite threat of arrest

Shamima Begum's lawyers have indicated they will take her British citizenship case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Shamima Begum's lawyer to take British citizenship case to the European Court of Human Rights

Four men have been jailed

From two months to three years: First rioters jailed as arrested appear in courts across the country

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick has come under fire for saying protesters shouting "Allahu Akbar" should be "immediately arrested".

Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick under fire for saying protesters shouting 'Allahu Akbar' should be 'arrested'

Comics-Peanuts-Corn Mazes

North American farmers honour Peanuts creator Charles M Schulz with corn mazes

Businesses across England have boarded up shopfronts

Britain boards up: shops and nurseries close as police brace for night of violence across the country

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez (Cristian Hernandez/AP)

Venezuelan opposition candidate Gonzalez will not appear before court

Humza Yousaf

'I don't know if there's a future for me in the United Kingdom' says Humza Yousaf amid riots

Daisy Ridley attends the UK Gala screening for "Young Woman And The Sea" at The Curzon Mayfair

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' disease diagnosis

Vladimir Putin in a cabinet meeting

Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘large-scale provocation’ in south-western Russia

Banksy has posted an artwork of three monkeys as the third piece of a new animal-themed collection.

Banksy reveals third new artwork in as many days

A hotel collapsed in Germany, leaving two people dead

Two dead and several trapped after hotel collapses in Germany, with building teetering 'like house of cards'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A dog is rescued from the partially collapsed hotel

Two killed, several others trapped for hours after German hotel collapse

The entrance to the main railway station in Ipswich, Suffolk, UK

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman knifed to death at Ipswich train station

A sign for the new dog perfume

Dolce & Gabbana launches new perfume for dogs

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Polish man sentenced to four months for assaulting Danish PM – reports

Police officers disperse a group of residents chanting "Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest)" at a counter-gathering ahead of an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists.

UK riots live: Hundreds of counter protesters gather across England with dozens of far right rallies expected
The son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, (right: pictured together) was arrested in Oslo on Sunday after an alleged altercation in an apartment near the city centre.

Crown Princess of Norway's son charged with assault of a woman and 'detained for 30 hours'

Suga, a member of the South Korean band BTS, attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena

BTS star ‘deeply sorry’ after being fined for driving an e-scooter drunk

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has denied the claims

Claims of 'two-tier policing' are 'utter nonsense', Met police boss Mark Rowley says amid riots
Philippine Navy personnel watch the Canadian vessel HMCS Montreal (FFH336) during the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity being held in the West Philippine Sea,

US, Australia, Canada and Philippines stage military drills in South China Sea

Two activists from Peta interrupt Pope Francis' general audience

PETA activists storm the Vatican as they interrupt Pope's audience to call for end to bullfighting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit