Doctor Strange star accused of child sex charges 'threatened to burn victim's belongings'

28 April 2022, 16:47

Zara Phythian and her husband are accused of 14 child sex offences
Zara Phythian and her husband are accused of 14 child sex offences. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Hollywood actress, who has been accused of numerous sexual offences, is alleged to have threatened to burn her 13-year-old victim's belongings after she insisted she did not want to see her anymore.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marvel actress Zara Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, vowed to burn the girl's belongings when she said she no longer wanted to see the couple, a court heard on Thursday.

It comes as Phythian and her husband are on trial accused of 14 charges of sexual activity with a child

It is alleged that they carried out the sexual offences between 2005 and 2008 on a girl aged between 13 and 15, before the couple were married.

The alleged victim gave evidence on Thursday, claiming the couple groomed her as a 13-year-old and filmed themselves abusing her.

The woman said she finally told a friend "her darkest secret" about the abuse when she was 18.

She later spoke to Phythian on the phone, jurors were told.

"I said I am not coming back.

"Zara said: 'Don't come back, I'm burning all your stuff'."

The woman previously claimed that Marke threatened to smash her kneecaps if she disclosed the abuse too.

She told Nottingham Crown Court: "He just said nobody would believe me if I told them anyway.

"They always had a power over me."

Phythian whose legal name is now Zara Marke and her husband, deny the 14 charges of sexual activity with a child.

The trial continues.

