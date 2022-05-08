Doctor Who: Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa announced as first black Time Lord

Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa will become Doctor Who's first black Time Lord when he takes over the role from Jodie Whittaker, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old, who starred in the popular Netflix series, will soon take command of the Tardis, having been named the new Time Lord in the BBC's Doctor Who.

He replaces the outgoing Doctor Jodie Whittaker, who unveiled she was leaving last year.

Mr Gatwa becomes the first black actor to play the iconic figure.

The Scottish actor, who was born in Rwanda, starred as Eric Effiong in Netflix's hugely popular Sex Education about socially awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson).

He said: "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.

"I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger.

"An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show.

"And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Whittaker took over the Tardis in 2017 as the first female Doctor.

Queer As Folk and It's A Sin writer Russell T Davies is returning as the programme's showrunner after departing the show in 2009.

The announcement was teased by Davies and Gatwa on Instagram, with a post featuring two heart emojis, a plus symbol and a blue square.