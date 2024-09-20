Thunderbirds and Doctor Who voice actor David Graham dies aged 99

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who actor David Graham has died. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Thunderbirds and Doctor Who voice actor David Graham has died aged 99.

The London-born star brought to life the Thunderbirds puppet characters aquanaut Gordon Tracy, scientist Brains, and Lady Penelope's driver, Aloysius "Nosey" Parker, in the series that saw a secret organisation trying to save the world.

He also voiced the evil Daleks in Doctor Who throughout the 1960s and 70s.

In more recent years, Graham was best known for voicing Grandpa Pig in Peppa Pig.

Graham also played Grandpa Pig. Picture: Alamy

"We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham," a post shared on Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson's Twitter account said.

"The voice Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and so many more. David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David.

"Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family."

Anderson's son, Jamie, said in a statement that he was "very sad to confirm that David has passed away at the grand old age of 99".

"Just a few weeks ago, I was with 2,000 Anderson fans at a Gerry Anderson concert in Birmingham where we sang him happy birthday - such a joyous occasion," he said.

"And now, just a few weeks later, he's left us. David was always kind and generous with his time and his talent. And what a talent.

"From the Daleks to Grandpa Pig and numerous voices for Anderson shows including Brains, Gordon Tracy and the iconic Parker. He will be sorely missed."

Graham returned as Parker for the remake Thunderbirds Are Go, which ran between 2015 and 2020, but not for the live-action 2004 film which saw Ron Cook take on the role.

The original 1965 Thunderbirds was created by Gerry, who died in 2012, and his second wife, Sylvia, the voice of Lady Penelope, who died in 2016.