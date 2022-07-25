Breaking News

Archie Battersbee’s dad suffers heart attack before judge rules son’s life support can end

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life support treatment to brain damaged 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, appeal court judges rules. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life support treatment to brain damaged 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, appeal court judges ruled hours after the boy's father was rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Three Court of Appeal judges ruled that switching of his life-support was in the best interests of Archie who has ben been in a comatose state since suffering "catastrophic" brain damage three months ago.

Earlier Archie's father Paul Battersbee was taken to hospital after reportedly suffering a heart attack. It is not clear when this was or what his current condition is.

Judges did not allow this to delay their ruling.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson had considered arguments at a hearing at the Court of Appeal in London last week.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, mounted an appeal bid after a High Court judge ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treatment.

Judges had been asked to postpone the ruling but refused.

A lawyer representing Archie’s parents said his mum Ms Dance thought her son had been trying to breathe independently.

Judges heard how Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7. She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests. His parents disagree.

Archie's parents are being support by a campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre.

Andrea Williams, its chief executive, said outside court: "I am very disappointed that they have not adjourned this decision given that Mr Battersbee has been taken to hospital.

"I've been in touch with Archie's mother - she is disgusted."

Mr Justice Hayden delivered a ruling recently after reviewing evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He described what had happened to Archie as a "tragedy of immeasurable dimensions", but said medical evidence was "compelling and unanimous" and painted a "bleak" picture.

Archie's parents, who are separated, said the judge made errors and wanted the appeal court to remit the case to another High Court judge for another hearing.

Judges heard how medical evidence shows Archie is in a "comatose state".

Barrister Edward Devereux QC, who is leading the legal team for Archie's parents, had argued at the appeal hearing that Mr Justice Hayden had not given "real or proper weight" to Archie's previously expressed wishes and religious beliefs; not given "real or proper weight" to Archie's family's wishes; failed to carry out a "comprehensive evaluation" of the benefits and burdens of continuing life-support treatment; and had been wrong to conclude that treatment was burdensome and futile.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, mounted an appeal bid after a High Court judge ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treatment. Picture: Alamy

Bosses at the hospital's governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions on what medical moves were in Archie's best interests.

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by his parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed by Mr Justice Hayden.