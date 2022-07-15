Breaking News

Doctors can switch off life support for Archie Battersbee, High Court rules

A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie Battersbee after reviewing evidence at a hearing in London, a High Court has ruled.

The 12-year-old's parents - Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee - had their case reviewed after another High Court judge had earlier ruled that Archie was dead.

Archie has been unconscious since 7 April, when he was found by his Mum with a ligature over his head. Mrs Dance thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

Mr Justice Hayden, who reviewed evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court earlier this week, on Friday concluded that ending treatment was in Archie's best interests.

He described what had happened to Archie as a "tragedy of immeasurable dimensions".

Mr Justice Hayden said medical evidence was "compelling and unanimous", and painted a "bleak" picture.

The judge said evidence showed that Archie had suffered a "significant injury" to "multiple areas" of his brain and had not "regained awareness at any time".

"Archie's mother described him as a fighter and I have no doubt he was," said Mr Justice Hayden.

"But the fight, if it can properly be characterised as such, is no longer in Archie's control.

"The damage to his brain has deprived him of any bodily autonomy.

"Eventually Archie's organs will fail and ultimately his heart will stop."

Mr Justice Hayden went on to say: "This court has to ask itself whether continuation of ventilation in this case is in Archie's best interests.

"It is with the most profound regret, but on the most compelling of evidence, that I am driven to conclude that it is not.

"Accordingly, the court cannot authorise or declare lawful the continuation of this present treatment. "

He added: "Having come to this conclusion, there emerges the prospect of an end to Archie's life, which reverberates more closely with the way he lived in the past.

"Arrangements can be made... that afford Archie the opportunity for him to die in peaceful circumstances and in the embrace of the family he loved."

