Bavarian Bridgnorth: Top secret documents reveal that Hitler planned for Shropshire town to be Nazi England's HQ

15 December 2022, 19:34

Documents reveal that Hitler wanted to make Bridgnorth the capital of Nazi England.
Documents reveal that Hitler wanted to make Bridgnorth the capital of Nazi England.
Melissa Fleur Afshar

Top secret documents reveal that Hitler had planned to make Bridgnorth in Shropshire the capital of Nazi England, had Britain fell to the Fuhrer.

It's well known that Hitler's German lair was based in Munich, where the Nazi Party's official base was situated, and Bavaria, Hitler's holiday destination where important Third Reich movements were drafted within the mountains.

What's less commonly acknowledged is that Hitler had etched a plan to make Bridgnorth - a sleepy town between the Severn Valley in Shropshire - the capital of Nazi England.

The murderous German Chancellor had been keen to successfully invade England, as part of his plan to dominate Europe, and had set his sights on making Bridgnorth a prominent Nazi HQ if Britain ever fell.

The Fuhrer's plans for the small town, as part of Operation Sea Lion, were discovered at the tail-end of WWII in a series of secret documents.

The documents contain information on 146 towns and cities and were found in a Belgian bunker by a British soldier and bought back to the UK.

The tatty assortment of items included maps and illustrations of power stations, railway stations, bridges, and waterways. The documents, which had all been marked 'Top Secret', also housed six books that maintained a particular focus on Shropshire.

The collection of 1940s documents placed an enormous amount of detail and attention on Bridgnorth. One detailed drawing even presented the town and its lines of communication to surrounding villages.

The items, which are believed to have been potential bombing sites for Luftwaffe attack, were eventually put up for auction.

However, Bridgnorth's prominence in the artefacts has led historians to believe that Hitler had his eye on making the small Midlands town a future Nazi HQ.

Apley Hall, a now privately-owned stately home, is also believed to have been targeted to become the centre of Hitler's Operation Sea Lion.

Historians have justified the theory by arguing that Bridgnorth had strategic value and importance. The small town lies near an airbase, inland and away from urbanised Birmingham, and geographically right in the centre of England.

They've also hypothesised that Bridgnorth may have been left unscathed during harsh Blitzkrieg bombings in Coventry for this very reason.

The documents expert that handed the sales, Richard Westwood-Brookes, said at the time of the auction that some of the documents could be traced back to 1941. This casts significant doubt on the theory that Hitler had abandoned all plans to invade England after losing the Battle of Britain the previous year.

Historian Roger Moorhouse has also argued that picturesque and rural Bridgnorth could have reminded the evil leader of his beloved holiday home in the Bavarian mountains.

As of 2022, Bridgnorth has a population of a little over 12,000 people. In 2019, Bridgnorth library exhibited artefacts relating to Hitler's plans to invade England and turn Bridgnorth into a base.

