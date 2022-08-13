Dog show slammed for going ahead during 35C heatwave despite RSPCA health warning

13 August 2022, 20:00

A dog show has come under fire for going ahead in the blistering 35C heat
A dog show has come under fire for going ahead in the blistering 35C heat. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A dog show has come under fire for going ahead in the blistering 35C heat today despite health warnings being issued by the RSPCA.

Bournemouth Championship Dog Show kicked off on Saturday after facing backlash from angry locals and animal experts who voiced their concerns for the competing canine's health during the heatwave.

In a Facebook post on Thursday the dog show said: "We are all ready to welcome you tomorrow to our first Open Show & the Championship Show on Saturday. The show is definitely NOT cancelled!!!

"We have a lovely cooling breeze blowing & plenty of shaded areas. We will also have some baths of cool water for your dogs to have a paddle (or you if you like!)."

In reaction, angry dog owners blasted the show for being "stupid and selfish and irresponsible".

One pup owner wrote: "There is Now a Amber Warning by the Met Office of Extreme Heat of 36 degrees hopefully it won’t be so hot, years ago I nearly lost a my champion dog at a Welsh KC Championship Show from heat exhaustion. Never again would I take a dog out in extreme heat for a piece of cardboard."

Another said: "Dogs can still suffer from heatstroke even in the shade, if the shade is in the form of marquees there will be no breeze in them.

"It's up to the individual if they take their dog but putting your dog at risk for your own vanity and ego of possibly winning a showing class is just pure stupidity and selfishness!"

A third added: "Absolutely appalled the Bournemouth Dog Show is going ahead in this heat.

"I hope animal welfare and vets on hand to deal with the potential disasters. And don’t at me, please those tents are like ovens, no matter how many flaps are open."

The dog show tried to reason with angry social media users, stating "the show is not on tarmac" and adding that they have facilities including cool baths on site for dogs attending the show.

Other commenters came to their defence with one writing: "Shows go ahead in Spain, Portugal, brazil, Africa etc all the time. As a lot have said above... everyone knows their own dog

"If you don't want to go, don't! Don't slam people for going or the hard working committee that put on these shows ... they do it for free!"

Esme Wheeler, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, told The Dorset Echo: "We’re concerned to hear of dog shows taking place during the heatwave and would urge organisers to prioritise the welfare of dogs and consider rearranging or cancelling.

"The hot weather has gone from glorious to extreme, and we can’t stress enough how vital it is that pet owners take the situation seriously.

"That means limiting or skipping walks, only taking very essential car journeys, leaving water available at all times, and preparing damp, cold towels and mats, and frozen treats.

"We’re still getting reports of dogs being left in cars, and seeing a lot of dogs being taken to busy outdoor events like festivals, shows and fetes, and to the beach.

"Don’t be that person who is dragging their panting dog along the pavement or plodding around a show. Please leave them at home in the cool where they’ll be safe.

"Knowing how to try and prevent heatstroke, and also how to spot the signs of heatstroke in pets could be a matter of life and death, so we’re urging anyone with a pet - whether it’s a dog or cat, a rabbit or guinea pig, and even chickens, horses and exotic animals - to put aside some time today to read up and make plans."

