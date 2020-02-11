Man killed by falling tree in wake of storm Ciara as Britain braces for storm Dennis

A dog walker has died after being hit by a falling tree. Picture: PA

A dog walker has died after being hit by a falling tree as the country recovers from storm Ciara.

The man, aged in his sixties, was hit shortly after 11am today in Black Wood, Woolton, Liverpool.

A spokesperson from Merseyside Police, said: “We can confirm that the man hit by the falling tree branch in Black Wood in Woolton has sadly passed away.

"The man, who is in his 60s and from the Liverpool area, has now been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

"Road closures remain in place in the area."

Two other men have died due to the high winds kicked up by the "storm of the century".

His next of kin have been made aware. Picture: PA

One man, 58, was killed while driving to his home in Micheldever, Hants at around 4pm on Sunday.

Another man, aged 77, died after falling shortly before 11am in Clydebank, West Dumbartonshire, on Monday.

Britain was battered by 100mph winds on Monday as the storm made landfall with some areas experiencing widespread flooding as they experienced a month and a half's rainfall in just 24 hours.

And the bad weather is not expected to end anytime soon, with warnings for snow, ice and wind being issued across the UK as it braces itself for Storm Dennis.

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow across parts of the Midlands and eastern England, where flurries are already being reported.

On Monday night, the Government activated an emergency financial aid package for areas devastated by the storm.