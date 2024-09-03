Pictured: Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester 'just 30 seconds from home', as 5 children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Bhim Sen Kohli. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A dog walker aged 80 who was killed in a park has been pictured for the first time, as five children arrested on suspicion of murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The attack on Bhim Sen Kohli took place in Franklin Park in Leicester on Sunday evening. He was rushed to hospital before dying late on Monday.

His daughter said he was only 30 seconds from home, while a neighbour described him as a "kind and considerate man".

Police have arrested a boy and a girl aged 14 and a boy and two girls aged 12 on suspicion of murder. They are currently being interviewed by police.

The attack happened around 6.30pm on Sunday, close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

Read more: Two teens charged with murder after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in Oldbury

Read more: Tributes paid to 'delightful' boy, six, after woman, 41, charged with murder in Swansea

Teacher describes their work with children not in school as 'rewarding'

The victim, who was walking his dog, was wearing a black jumper and grey joggers, when he was attacked by a group of young people, police said. They left the area before the emergency services arrived.

His daughter told the local paper the Leicester Mercury: "He had been taking the dog for a walk. They pushed him, they kicked him in the neck, kicked him in the spine.

"He was about 30 seconds away from getting home. He's always been very active - he has three allotments. We've lived here for 40 years."

A neighbour said: "I heard a commotion outside and he was lying in the park, screaming in pain. He said he was violently pushed over."

Bhim Sen Kohli. Picture: Facebook

A friend added: "Bhim was my friend and we had our allotments next to each other. He lived to attend his allotment and grew amazing veg and was not threat to anyone.

"A kind and considerate man. If anyone has and information please pass it onto the police. May he rest in peace."

Police are still trying to establish the full circumstances of the attack. They want to speak to anyone who was in the park between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, senior investigating officer, said: "Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

"Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Crime and Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson | 08/08/24

"We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist.

"Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after?"

Due to prior police contact with the victim, the force will be making a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to report via the public portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24I50-PO1