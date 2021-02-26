WATCH: Car parts hurled at police car during chase

By Ewan Quayle

A man has been arrested after a fast-paced chase where he is alleged to have lobbed stolen car parts at a police car.

Dashcam footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows officers chasing a car through residential streets in Didsbury in the early hours of Thursday.

One of the suspects stopped in the middle of the road before getting out, and dash cam footage showed him hurling a stolen catalytic converter at the police car before getting back in the vehicle and leaving the scene.

After a further pursuit, the suspect's car was abandoned by three men who fled the scene on foot.

A 28-year-old man was chased down by Police Dog Ted, described as a "sterling performance" by GMP, and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, criminal damage and theft of catalytic converters.

Officers were able to recover three of the stolen converters at the scene.

A man was arrested after throwing a stolen car parts at police in Manchester. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

He remains in custody for questioning.

In another incident just hours before, three arrests were made with the help of the police dogs after officers responded to reports of attempted theft of a Ford Transit van.

A chase involving a black Audi believed to be involved in the incident began, during which the car rammed the police vehicle, before all three men got out and fled on foot.

Left to right: GMP police dogs Hugo, Jax and Ted. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

One man was caught by Police Dog Jax, and two men were detained a short time later by officers.

All have been taken to custody on suspicion of burglary.

During a series of stop and searches on the Manchester Metrolink tram network, police dog Hugo helped sniff out four men possessing drugs during the evening, during which a knife was also recovered.

Four men - aged between 22 and 35 - were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.