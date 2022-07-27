Female hiker falls 100ft to her death while walking with her husband in the Dolomites

A female hiker has died after falling nearly 100ft in the Dolomites. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A female British hiker has died after falling nearly 100 feet from a mountain in Italy while out walking with her husband.

The woman, 56, had been hiking on the Rosengarten massif in the Dolomites in northern Italy when she fell from a height of 98 feet.

Her body was recovered by a mountain rescue team supported by a helicopter.

The victim was not named in local reports.

Local reports suggest the woman was on the popular hiking destination of Catinaccio when she fell on to the rocks below, at around 2pm on July 24.

The latest Dolomites death is the second confirmed tragedy involving Britons in Italy in the last week.

It follows the death of businessman Aran Chada, a 51-year-old sales director from Leicestershire, who is thought to have had a seizure when he leapt from a boat into Lake Garda to save his young son from drowning.

Weeks ago the body of another British tourist was found at the bottom of a cliff in Italy after he went missing for two days.

Gerard Christopher Turner was out walking near the Alps in northern Italy before going missing.

A search team scoured the mountains before locating his body at the bottom of a cliff in an inaccessible area.

Earlier this month at least nine people died and eight more were injured when a huge chunk of a glacier crushed a group of hikers.

A chunk of the Marmalada glacier broke off in warm weather that experts put down to climate change.

The deadly disaster took place after officials recorded temperatures of 10C at the summit of the glacier, a record high.

The avalanche occurred when a piece of glacier the size of an apartment building broke free from the Marmolada mountain, which stands some 3,300 meters high.