Domestic abusers could be released on the streets next week, former Justice Secretary Alex Chalk tells LBC

5 September 2024, 11:55 | Updated: 5 September 2024, 12:44

Alex Chalk speaking to LBC
Alex Chalk speaking to LBC. Picture: Former Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk, speaking to LBC
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Domestic abusers could be released on the streets as early as next week, the former Justice Secretary has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alex Chalk accused ministers of not being "frank with the British people" about what releasing people early from prison would mean.

From next week, prisoners are expected to be released after serving just forty per cent of their sentences - in a bid to free up spaces.

The Ministry of Justice think the move will free up around 2,500 places next week, with another 2,500 in October.

Keir Starmer's said the situation was "far worse" in the Ministry of Justice and prison estate than he thought it would be.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning, the former Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk, said that releasing people any earlier would "make a mockery of justice".

And he warned the PM not to make cuts to the Department at the upcoming budget.

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood says she's been shocked about the state of prisons. Picture: Getty

He also suggested that dangerous people may be being let out on the streets next week when the rules are relaxed

Mr Chalk told Nick: "I think 20 per cent would be a complete affront to the rule of law and it would make a mockery of justice.

"I was always very frank, I think some ways, some people said too frank, that we would have to create capacity in the system for a temporary period of time. That's not my beef.

Read more: 'We must not let AI shape us': UK to sign first international treaty to safeguard public from risks of artificial intelligence

Read more: Major Labour U-turn with MPs now set to vote on scrapping Winter Fuel Payment for millions

"My beef is, about doing it in a way which is honest and straightforward.

"For example, it's not right to say that all domestic violence offenders are being excluded from this, as the government is saying, it's not true. You've got to be frank with the British people.

"The truth is, some guy who thumps his partner in an appalling common assault, ABH or GBH... if he gets less than four years, he could be out in less than fifty percent, and that's a real concern."

But he did back the new Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, in her push to create more capacity in the estate.

Alex Chalk on the slow pace of inquiries in the UK

He added: "But what's not correct is to claim that this is down to not building enough prison places... it's nothing to do with that. The question is, are you serious about getting through the backlog.

"I fear this government is going to cut funding for the Ministry of Justice, that means less funding for probation services, less funding for sitting days, that is what this government must avoid."

Nick grilled Mr Chalk on reports that he was pushing the PM to act in the final few months Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street - but the PM dragged his feet over bringing forward new laws.

Ministers then had announced they would scrap short sentences of under a year in a bid to try and stop as many people going into the prisons system.

Critics said it was a soft touch approach and would let lower-level criminals off the hook.

Mr Chalk said the PM was worried about losing a vote on the matter.

He told LBC: "We had to get a vote through parliament. It was the end of a season... it was extremely difficult time, he had to be satisfied he was going to get that through when there were noises off.

"The pressures were already there, my view was, you have got to create some headroom in the system. Freeing up headroom, I thought was important. You have to reduce the vulnerability to shocks, you need capacity in the system. That was the point I was at pains to make."

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Former Justice Secretary Alex Chalk | 05/09/24

It comes after the chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, warned that violent criminals who pose a "high risk of harm" could be released early next week.

He told The Telegraph that there was a danger former criminals may be let out to offend again.

The biggest risk would be a released offender “slipping through the cracks” and going on to commit a serious crime because of rushed work.

Operation Early Dawn was triggered last week by officials who were worried about capacity being breached in the prisons and justice system.

It meant that people could be held in jail cells if there wasn't enough room, and officials were monitoring the movement of prisoners around the estate especially closely.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michel Barnier speaks during a campaign rally in Paris

Former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier named as France’s new prime minister

Palestinians look at a damaged car following an Israeli airstrike in Tubas, West Bank

Israeli strikes kill six in occupied West Bank

Tories force Labour U-turn over plans to scrap Winter Fuel Payment for millions of pensioners

Major Labour U-turn with MPs set to vote on scrapping Winter Fuel Payment for millions

Breaking
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a 10-month-old girl who has gone missing with her father.

Urgent appeal for 10-month-old baby and her father amid 'concerns for their welfare'

Police vehicles parked in Munich near the Nazi Documentation Centre and the Israeli Consulate General in Munich, Germany

Armed man shot dead near Israeli Consulate and Nazi-era museum in Munich

Visitors look at the North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South KoreaVisitors look at the North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea

South Korea says North has launched more rubbish-filled balloons across border

Brandy Rickaba and her daughter Emilie pray during a candlelight vigil for students and teachers killed at Apalachee High School in Georgia, US

US school shooting suspect interviewed about online threats last year

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim gestures while speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia

Malaysia says it won’t bow to demands to halt oil exploration in South China Sea

Moment drunk easyJet passenger attempts to storm cockpit mid-flight before being apprehended by passangers

Moment drunk easyJet passenger attempts to storm cockpit mid-flight before being apprehended by fellow passengers

Bhim Kohli

Boy, 14, appears in court charged with murdering 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Gisele Pelicot arriving in the Avignon court house.

Brave wife of man who 'drugged and invited dozens of men to rape her over nine years' takes to stand in trial

Second-class letter deliveries in UK could be scrapped on Saturdays

Royal Mail set to axe part of Saturday service under string of new reforms

An anti-submarine warship being built for the Royal Navy has been launched in Scotland.

HMS Cardiff launched in Scotland: Second of eight advanced Type 26 frigates set to join Royal Navy fleet

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood signs first legally-binding treaty governing safe use of artificial intelligence.

'We must not let AI shape us': UK to sign first international treaty to safeguard public from risks of artificial intelligence
Pope Francis, right, kisses the right hand of the Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar after an interreligious meeting with religious leaders at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta

Pope and Imam of south-east Asia’s largest mosque make joint call for peace

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai killed two people in Serbia before murdering Thomas Roberts (right).

Family of man murdered by asylum seeker posing as child accuse authorities of 'sweeping his death under the carpet'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police operation underway in Munich city centre after shots fired outside Nazi-era museum

Police shoot dead gunman in Munich city centre after suspect opens fire close to Israeli consulate
Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda

Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being set on fire by boyfriend

Planes at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow

Boeing plane heading to UK forced to make emergency landing in Russia

Hunter Biden departs from federal court in June in Wilmington, Delaware

Jury selection to begin in Hunter Biden’s tax trial months after gun conviction

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain across much of the UK

'Danger to life': Yellow weather warning issued as month's worth of rain expected in two days bringing flood risks
Ugandan distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, received 75% burns after her partner poured petrol over her at home in Kenya.

Olympic marathon runner dies after being ‘set on fire' by boyfriend in horror petrol attack
The victims from the shooting have been identified

US school shooting suspect, 14, was known to FBI a year before over threats of similar attack - as four victims named
The coffin of the late Maori king is carried during the funeral procession

New Maori Queen anointed in New Zealand as King Tuheitia is buried

Judy and Jonathan Bloomer (left), Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda (top right) and Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah (bottom right)

Four victims of Bayesian superyacht 'had no water in their lungs' amid fears they 'suffocated in cabin air pocket'
Election 2024 Trump

Trump election subversion case back in court after Supreme Court ruling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks
Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit