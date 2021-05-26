Dominic Cummings calls out Covid inquiry delay as 'intolerable'

26 May 2021, 18:39

Dominic Cummings said the inquiry should be much sooner than spring 2022.
Dominic Cummings said the inquiry should be much sooner than spring 2022. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Dominic Cummings said the decision to delay the Covid public inquiry is "intolerable".

Boris Johnson announced that the inquiry will take place in spring 2022, but the former aide to the Prime Minister said in his evidence that he believes it should be sooner.

Mr Cummings said the delay was "completely terrible" and called for MPs to take control of the issue, warning that memories would be rewritten and official documents would go "astray".

He also said he could not imagine why Mr Johnson has not met bereaved families.

Read more: Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying, says Cummings

Read more: Claims of protective shield around care homes 'complete nonsense'

Elsewhere, Mr Cummings admitted the Barnard Castle saga was a "complete disaster" that "undermined public confidence" in the government's response to the pandemic.

Addressing the infamous Durham trip last spring, the prime minister's former adviser told the committee that it was "a terrible, terrible, terrible mistake" which he is "extremely sorry about".

Mr Cummings also revealed that he and Mr Johnson did not "tell the full story" about his lockdown trip.

Mr Cummings explained: "Tens of thousands of people died who didn't need to die."

"There is absolutely no excuse for delaying that because a lot of the reasons for why that happened are still in place now.

"Look at the whole debate about variants and whatnot - this has to be honestly explained.

"If No. 10 today won't tell the truth about the official plan which they briefed the media about and described on TV a year ago, what on earth else is going on in there now?"

Read more: PM did make 'let bodies pile high in their thousands' comment, Cummings claims

Read more: 'My dad should still be alive': Grieving daughter reacts to Cummings' evidence

Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, said Mr Cummings' revelation about the thousands that had died was a "devastating admission".

"Very serious allegations have been made against Boris Johnson and his handling of Covid," he said.

"No more delays. A public inquiry needs to start this summer."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Railyard Shooting California

Eight dead after shooting at California railyard

The Prime Minister's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings said that he regarded Boris Johnson as "unfit for the job

Boris Johnson 'unfit for the job' as Prime Minister, Cummings says
Mr Cummings has given revelatory quotes to MPs

Dominic Cummings: The key quotes from Boris Johnson's ex-adviser
South Africa Corruption

Ex-South African president Jacob Zuma took hundreds of bribes, trial told
Shell has been ordered to reduce its carbon footprint in a landmark court ruling

Shell ordered to cut carbon emissions by 45% before 2030 in landmark ruling
Shell sign

Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut carbon emissions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'
The exchange happened following evidence from Dominic Cummings to MPs

'My dad should still be alive': Grieving daughter reacts to Cummings' evidence
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 25/05 Watch Again

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims
'Would my father still be alive if the Government imposed lockdown sooner?'

Covid: Caller demands answers as dad died within six weeks of going to Goodwood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London