Dominic Cummings faces grilling by MPs over Covid-19 response - LIVE

26 May 2021, 06:42

Dominic Cummings is to face MPs about the Government's response to Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Dominic Cummings will be grilled by MPs about the Government's response to Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic from 9am today - watch it LIVE above.

Boris Johnson's former top aide - who had a front seat to discussions about lockdown decisions - will give his account to a joint meeting of both the Science and Technology Select Committee and the Health and Social Care Select Committee.

The title is simple - 'Coronavirus: lessons learnt'.

His testimony is expected to be damning, and Cummings has already alluded to what he may say in front of MPs tomorrow, claiming that the PM wished to follow a "herd immunity" strategy in the early days.

So far, Boris Johnson's top team have continued to deny this claim, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock declaring it to be "bullsh*t" and Home Secretary Priti Patel telling LBC on Sunday the government's strategy "from the outset" was to "protect the NHS and save lives".

Read more: Government backed using 'herd immunity' to combat Covid-19, Dominic Cummings says

Read more: Priti Patel denies Dominic Cummings' claims herd immunity was considered by Government

Watch the session in the video at the top of the page and follow live updates below

