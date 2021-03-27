Dominic Raab condemns 'new low' as dozens are killed by Myanmar security forces

27 March 2021, 15:35 | Updated: 27 March 2021, 16:20

Dozens have been killed in Myanmar by security forces, it has been reported
Dozens have been killed in Myanmar by security forces, it has been reported. Picture: PA

By Sam Sholli

At least 91 people have been killed in Myanmar by security forces, it has been reported.

The security forces opened fire after people took to the streets as Myanmar's military junta celebrated Armed Forces Day.

The protesters were voicing their opposition to a coup that took place in the country on February 1st.

They gathered on the streets despite the military threatening to use deadly force against them.

In a state TV broadcast on Friday, people planning to protest were warned that they risked being shot "in the head and back" if they did so.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: "Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low.

"We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy."

British Ambassador to Myanmar Dan Chugg said: "On Myanmar's Armed Forces Day, the security forces have disgraced themselves by shooting unarmed civilians"

He added: "At a time of economic crisis, Covid, and a worsening humanitarian situation, today's military parade and extrajudicial killings speak volumes for the priorities of the military junta."

The United Nations in Myanmar has stated: "The violence is completely unacceptable and must stop immediately. Those responsible must be held to account."

