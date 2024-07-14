Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
Several pops and a fist in the air: Donald Trump's assassination attempt minute-by-minute
14 July 2024, 11:33 | Updated: 14 July 2024, 11:36
Donald Trump has narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.
The former president and Republican nominee in this year's election was addressing a rally at an airfield near Butler, Pennsylvania.
Here is the assassination attempt as it happened (local time)
6.10PM - Donald Trump unveils a graphic highlighting the rise of illegal immigration which he says has taken place under the Biden administration.
6.11PM - After saying 'look what happens', two popping sounds can be heard.
- Donald Trump stops and clutches his ear which had been pierced with a bullet.
- Several more shots ring out - supporters of the former president begin to react in horror to the sounds.
- Trump drops to the floor on after being shouted at by US Secret Service.
- Trump's Secret Service detail swarm the former president who was still on the floor.
- A piercing woman's scream can be heard.
6.12PM - A Secret Service agent can be heard saying "shooter is down".
- The agents stand Trump up as the former president asks if he can take his shoes.
- Trump gets to his feet and raises a fist of defiance.
- The Republican shouts at his supporters to 'fight, fight, fight' as he is led to his motorcade.
- Bloodied Trump raises his fist again outside 'The Beast' armoured limousine before leaving the site.
6.13PM - Trump is taken to a nearby medical facility.
6.15PM - The Butler County airfield begins to be cleared of spectators by US Special Forces - after being declared an active crime scene.
7.10PM - A statement by the Trump campaign manager Steven Cheung confirms that the former president is "fine".
7.15PM - Butler County's district attorney confirms that one bystander had been killed and that the shooter had been taken out by law enforcement.