Several pops and a fist in the air: Donald Trump's assassination attempt minute-by-minute

Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday.

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The former president and Republican nominee in this year's election was addressing a rally at an airfield near Butler, Pennsylvania.

Here is the assassination attempt as it happened (local time)

6.10PM - Donald Trump unveils a graphic highlighting the rise of illegal immigration which he says has taken place under the Biden administration.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

6.11PM - After saying 'look what happens', two popping sounds can be heard.

- Donald Trump stops and clutches his ear which had been pierced with a bullet.

- Several more shots ring out - supporters of the former president begin to react in horror to the sounds.

- Trump drops to the floor on after being shouted at by US Secret Service.

- Trump's Secret Service detail swarm the former president who was still on the floor.

- A piercing woman's scream can be heard.

U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

U.S. Secret Service agents surround the stage as other agents cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

People react during a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

6.12PM - A Secret Service agent can be heard saying "shooter is down".

- The agents stand Trump up as the former president asks if he can take his shoes.

- Trump gets to his feet and raises a fist of defiance.

- The Republican shouts at his supporters to 'fight, fight, fight' as he is led to his motorcade.

- Bloodied Trump raises his fist again outside 'The Beast' armoured limousine before leaving the site.

U.S. Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

6.13PM - Trump is taken to a nearby medical facility.

6.15PM - The Butler County airfield begins to be cleared of spectators by US Special Forces - after being declared an active crime scene.

7.10PM - A statement by the Trump campaign manager Steven Cheung confirms that the former president is "fine".

7.15PM - Butler County's district attorney confirms that one bystander had been killed and that the shooter had been taken out by law enforcement.