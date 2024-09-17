Trump tells how he was 'grabbed' by secret service and bundled into golf cart during ‘assassination’ bid

17 September 2024, 07:12 | Updated: 17 September 2024, 08:23

'It all worked out well': Trump recounts being 'grabbed' by secret service and bundled into golf cart during ‘assassination’ bid
'It all worked out well': Trump recounts being 'grabbed' by secret service and bundled into golf cart during ‘assassination’ bid. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has spoken publicly for the first time since an apparent 'assassination' attempt, describing how he heard "four or five" shots ring out before as he was "grabbed" by FBI agents.

Calling the incident "quite something", the former president revealed how he was rushed off his Florida course in golf cart, as agents fired a number of shots at a gunman hidden in bushes nearby.

During Monday night's speech on social media platform X, the former president revealed he "would have loved to have sank that last putt" before being ushered away by agents.

It comes as the the FBI confirmed suspect Ryan Routh, 58, "did not fire any shots" on Monday as part of the failed assassination attempt against Trump.

Routh, a self-employed affordable housing builder based in Hawaii and a registered Democrat, was arrested on Sunday close to Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Describing how "it all worked out well" in the end, the presidential candidate praised the actions of his security detail, adding that they did an "excellent job".

Ryan Wesley Routh
Ryan Wesley Routh. Picture: Getty

Speaking as part of a social media event hosted by X, Mr Trump said: "I was playing golf with some of my friends on a Sunday morning and very peaceful, very beautiful weather… and all of a sudden we heard shots being fired in the air, and I guess probably four or five, and it sounded like bullets.

"The Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me… everybody just got into the [golf] carts, and we moved along," he explained during the livestream.

"There was no question that we were off that course," he said, adding: "I would have loved to have sank that last putt, but we decided, [to] get out of [there]."

It comes as interim director of the Secret Service, Ronald Rowe Jr, explained that Mr Trump playing golf was an "off the record movement".

He added that he "wasn't supposed to have gone there" and as a result, agents were not able to conduct a thorough search of the entire golf course ahead of time.

The FBI said Mr Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, the FBI confirmed Routh had been charged with gun offences during a court appearance.

Acting director Ronald Rowe Jr of the US Secret Service says Routh, 58, “did not have a line of sight to the former president” and did not fire at Secret Service agents before he fled the scene.

The FBI told reporters it is "determined" to provide answers on what allowed this second assassination attempt to take place.

SEPTEMBER 15th 2024: Former President Donald Trump is reportedly safe and uninjured after Secret Service agents thwarted an apparent assassination attempt at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, File Photo by: zz/Andrea
SEPTEMBER 15th 2024: Former President Donald Trump is reportedly safe and uninjured after Secret Service agents thwarted an apparent assassination attempt at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, File Photo by: zz/Andrea. Picture: Alamy

Officials confirmed they had conducted several searches, interviewed seven witnesses and spoken with Routh's family, friends and former colleagues.

They added the suspect had an "active online presence" and they are investigating until they understand the "full totality" of his social media activity.

Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI Miami Field Office also confirmed Routh had been banned from owning a firearm and had been subject to a tip in 2019 that he had been in possession of an illegal weapon.

"Cellular data shows he [Routh] was in the vicinity of the golf course 12 hours before the engagement with the Secret Service," he added.

A law enforcement official works outside of Trump International Golf Club Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
A law enforcement official works outside of Trump International Golf Club Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Picture: Alamy

Would-be assassin takes #WrongExit

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 16, 2024

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters that a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel poking out of a perimeter fence during a patrol of Trump's golf course.

"He immediately engaged that individual, at which time the individual took off," the sheriff said.

Routh is accused of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He will likely face more serious charges as the investigation into the apparent assassination attempt continues.

It comes as the suspect's son, Oran Routh, insisted his father was "not a violent person," adding: "He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f**king life."

A 'den' where the shooter was stationed was later discovered beside the course, after a member of the FBI travelling one hole ahead of Trump spotted a gun muzzle in the bushes.

It contained bags, a GoPro camera and a AK-47-style rifle, suggesting this was the second attempt on the former president's life in as many months.

The suspect was identified by an eye-witness after he fled the scene, with a photograph they snapped of the getaway vehicle - a black Nissan - used to track down the suspect using its number plate.

In a chilling development following his arrest, Martin County Sherriff William D. Snyder said Routh "was not displaying a lot of emotions" when police arrested him.

US Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. looks on during a news conference about the attempted assassination attempt on former US President
US Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. looks on during a news conference about the attempted assassination attempt on former US President. Picture: Getty

According to Snyder, the suspect remained "relatively calm" and "never asked" why he was being detained.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social in the hours following the incident, Trump thanked the public for their "concern and well wishes" following the apparent attempt on his life.

In the post, Mr Trump said the "most important" thanks go to the US Secret Service, Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw and local law enforcement, adding: "The job done was absolutely outstanding."

It's believed Routh posted several political comments to an X account linked to him prior to the shooting, referencing the July's assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The X profile believed to belong to Routh says in its bio: “I feel lucky to have been born in America, with freedom and opportunity and hope that I do not waste such a valuable thing; to do more and take less.”

He is also said to have tagged Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in separate posts, encouraging the political figures to visit those injured during Trump's rally.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social in the hours following the incident, Trump thanked the public for their "concern and well wishes" following the apparent attempt on his life. Picture: Truth Social

A press conference has since confirmed that Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a rifle sticking out of a perimeter fence near the fourth or the fifth hole at the course.

A Secret Service agent who was screening further holes before Trump played them was the one to see the alleged assassin.

The alleged assailant was said to be 400-500 yards away from Trump when he was spotted.

The suspected assassin fled the scene and law enforcement officers later confirmed that they had seized two backpacks, a Go-Pro camera, and an AK-47 by the fence.

The suspected assassin fled the scene and law enforcement officers later confirmed that they had seized two backpacks, a Go-Pro camera, and an AK-47 by the fence. Picture: FBI

Trump is safe and has returned to his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort after the reported attempt on his life.

Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign's Communications Director, confirmed: "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."

The US Secret Service has also publicly confirmed Trump was safe after the incident.

Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where President Trump frequently plays golf. The club is a short drive from his winter White House M
The US Secret Service has also publicly confirmed Donald Trump is safe after the incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Alamy

Local state police were instrumental in catching the subject - after a witness had reported an armed man jumped into a Nissan near the course.

They detained the suspect and have handed him over to FBI and Secret Service officers who are investigating.

The former president and Republican candidate wrote in a statement: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May God bless you".

Officials are still investigating whether the suspect fired first, fired at all, or whether only Secret Service fired.

Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Stephanie Matat)
Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Stephanie Matat). Picture: Alamy

William Snyder, of the Martin County Sheriff's Office, said: "We were able to contain it using some of our bigger vehicles that we use for specialised stops. We got the vehicle stopped.

"Since then the FBI and the Secret Service have responded to the scene. It does appear that we certainly have the vehicle involved in the incident in Mar-a-Lago and we have the suspect that they were looking for. And now the FBI and the Secret Service will take over that investigation."

The latest firearms incident comes after Trump was inches away from death after being hit in the ear by a sniper during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation.

Kamala Harris posted on X, formerly Twitter: "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America".

The White House added they are "relieved" to know Mr Trump is safe.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts following an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.
The latest firearms incident comes after Trump was inches away from death after being hit in the ear by a sniper during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the previous assassination attempt.

When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a line-up of trucks have parked in a wall outside the building.

And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.

