Pictured: Shocking scenes as gunman shoots Donald Trump during rally leaving one bystander dead

Donald Trump has been shot through the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania - as one bystander was killed and two others were critically injured.
Video footage from the scene shows Mr Trump dropping to the ground clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.
He later confirmed that a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.
In a statement, the organisation said: "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on 13 July, in Butler, Pennsylvania.
"This remains an active and ongoing investigation."
It is understood the gunman behind the assassination attempt was a registered Republican, according to the Associated Press.
Crooks was registered with the party in Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred.
Here are some of the images from the chaotic rally.
In a statement released shortly after the event, the former president said he was shot in the "upper part of my right ear", where "much bleeding took place".
In the post on his Truth Social, Mr Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their "rapid response".
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Mr Trump said.
He continued: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country
"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.
"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.
"Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"