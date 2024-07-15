Gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt 'had explosives in his car' and used firearm 'purchased by father'

15 July 2024, 04:05

Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday
Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt had explosives in his car and used a firearm purchased by his father during the attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The FBI confirmed that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a Republican party supporter, was the gunman behind the attack on Saturday.

Mr Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents when multiple gunshots were fired at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Video footage from the scene showed Mr Trump dropping to the ground clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

Secret Service agents shot and killed Crooks seconds after he opened fire.

Authorities later found "explosive devices" in his car and home, according to two officials.

A white Allegheny County Police truck identified as bomb squad pulled up to the home on Sunday.

Trump recovering as suspected gunman killed following 'assassination attempt' at campaign rally

Crooks used an AR-style rifle during the attack, which authorities said they believe was purchased by his father.

Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge in Pittsburgh, said that investigators do not yet know if he took the gun without his father's permission.

One local police officer is said to have climbed to the roof where Crooks had been ready to shoot, with the 20-year-old quickly pointing his rifle at the officer.

The officer retreated down the ladder and Crooks quickly took a shot at Mr Trump.

Read more: 'We're not enemies': Biden calls for unity after Trump assassination attempt as he delivers rare speech from Oval Office

Read more: Pictured: Man killed in shooting at Trump rally as he 'tried to shield family from bullets'

In a statement, the FBI previously said: "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on 13 July, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

Crooks' father, Matthew Crooks, told CNN on Saturday that he was trying to figure out "what the hell is going on" but would not speak about his son until after he talked to law enforcement.

Donald Trump is escorted off stage after a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday
Donald Trump is escorted off stage after a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday. Picture: Getty

Two spectators were critically injured at the rally, authorities said.

One man - named as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore - was killed during the shooting.

Mr Comperatore was a former fire chief from the area who dived to protect his family from any bullets.

Mr Trump was rushed to a nearby hospital but was quickly discharged.

Witnesses at the rally said they warned the police about a gunman on the roof moments before several shots rung out.

A witness told Newsnight: “We’re pointing at the guy crawling up the roof…he had a rifle. We could clearly see him with a rifle, absolutely.

“We’re pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we’re like ‘hey man, there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle’, and the police are like ‘huh’.”

He continued: “Next thing you know, I’m thinking to myself, ‘why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage?’”

“I’m standing there pointing at him, for two or three minutes, the Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn, I’m pointing at that roof…next thing you know five shots rang out.”

Donald Trump raises his fist after shooting at campaign rally
Donald Trump raises his fist after shooting at campaign rally. Picture: Getty

In a statement released shortly after the event, the former president said he was shot in the "upper part of my right ear", where "much bleeding took place".

In the post on his Truth Social, Mr Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their "rapid response".

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Mr Trump said.

He continued: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

Leaders from across the world have been reacting to the shooting, including President Joe Biden, who labelled the assassination attempt "sick".

"We cannot allow for this to be happening," President Biden said.

He thanked the Secret Service before adding: "Everyone must condemn it."

British PM Keir Starmer spoke to Mr Trump on Sunday, also condemning the violence.

He expressed his condolences for the victims and their families and wished those injured - including the former president - a quick recovery.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

'We're not enemies': Biden calls for unity after Trump assassination attempt as he delivers rare speech from Oval Office

Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final

Prince William and Prince George put on animated display as they watch rollercoaster Euro 2024 final against Spain

Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington recalls 'tough and horrible' Strictly experience as she was left 'vomiting and crying' after rehearsals

Fans have been left in despair

Devastated England fans left holding their heads in despair after heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at Euros final

England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final

England's heartbreak as last-gasp Spanish goal seals Euro 2024 final defeat

Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final

Smiling Prince George attends Euro 2024 final with Prince William as England face off against Spain

Kate with Charlotte at Wimbledon

Princess Kate looks radiant in purple as she presents Wimbledon trophy at men's final

Corey Comperatore was killed during the Trump rally attack.

Pictured: Man killed in shooting at Trump rally as he 'tried to shield family from bullets'

Carlos Alcaraz has retained his Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz retains Wimbledon title as he beats Novak Djokovic for second year in a row

England are facing Spain in the final

England 1-2 Spain: Heartbreak for England as Spain win Euros 2024

Melania Trump shared an emotional statement on the incident

Melania Trump breaks silence after attempted assassination of husband Donald at rally

The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home

Bereaved racing commentator John Hunt has fundraiser set up after wife and two daughters killed

Princess Kate has made just her second appearance since her cancer diagnosis - as she prepares to bestow the Wimbledon men's singles trophy at the All England Club.

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon as crowd applauds for royal's second engagement since cancer shock

Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday

‘We will FEAR NOT’: Trump urges Americans to ‘stay united’ after attempted assassination

Graziano Di Prima has broken his silence

Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima allegedly 'spat, kicked and berated' Zara McDermott before sacking

Latest News

See more Latest News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gunshots and a defiant fist: How the first attempted assassination against a Presidential candidate in 52 years unfolded
What will following the shooting of Donald Trump?

Donald Trump shot during campaign rally: Jon Sopel explains what it means for the US Presidential race
The nation is gripped by Euros fever

England expects! Nation gripped by Euros fever as fans prepare for historic final against Spain
Donald Trump has been shot through the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania - as one bystander was killed and two others were critically injured.

Pictured: Shocking scenes as gunman shoots Donald Trump during rally leaving one bystander dead
Liz Truss has reacted to her party's terrible election results

Liz Truss blames Tory election drubbing on Rishi Sunak ‘trashing her record’ before pointing finger at Tony Blair
Joe Biden reacts to the assassination attempt of Donald Trump

‘Everyone must condemn it’: Joe Biden labels Donald Trump assassination attempt ‘sick’ as world leaders react
Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday

Gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt is 20-year-old Republican supporter, FBI reveals
Donald Trump's ear was grazed in a shooting at a campaign rally yesterday

‘Much bleeding took place’: Donald Trump releases statement after being shot at campaign rally
President Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump carried off stage by Secret Service after shooting at campaign rally

American XL bully

Police raid suspected XL Bully farm and arrest man as 13 dogs seized inside house with children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon Men's final

Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon men's singles final in second public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Anne has returned to public duties for the first time since her accident

Princess Anne 'can't remember a single thing' about horse-related accident as she returns to public duties
The Princess Royal has returned to public duties for the first time since her head injury

Princess Anne returns to public duties for first time since horse-related accident

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit