Gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt 'had explosives in his car' and used firearm 'purchased by father'

Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt had explosives in his car and used a firearm purchased by his father during the attack.

The FBI confirmed that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a Republican party supporter, was the gunman behind the attack on Saturday.

Mr Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents when multiple gunshots were fired at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Video footage from the scene showed Mr Trump dropping to the ground clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

Secret Service agents shot and killed Crooks seconds after he opened fire.

Authorities later found "explosive devices" in his car and home, according to two officials.

A white Allegheny County Police truck identified as bomb squad pulled up to the home on Sunday.

Crooks used an AR-style rifle during the attack, which authorities said they believe was purchased by his father.

Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge in Pittsburgh, said that investigators do not yet know if he took the gun without his father's permission.

One local police officer is said to have climbed to the roof where Crooks had been ready to shoot, with the 20-year-old quickly pointing his rifle at the officer.

The officer retreated down the ladder and Crooks quickly took a shot at Mr Trump.

In a statement, the FBI previously said: "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on 13 July, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

Crooks' father, Matthew Crooks, told CNN on Saturday that he was trying to figure out "what the hell is going on" but would not speak about his son until after he talked to law enforcement.

Donald Trump is escorted off stage after a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday. Picture: Getty

Two spectators were critically injured at the rally, authorities said.

One man - named as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore - was killed during the shooting.

Mr Comperatore was a former fire chief from the area who dived to protect his family from any bullets.

Mr Trump was rushed to a nearby hospital but was quickly discharged.

Witnesses at the rally said they warned the police about a gunman on the roof moments before several shots rung out.

A witness told Newsnight: “We’re pointing at the guy crawling up the roof…he had a rifle. We could clearly see him with a rifle, absolutely.

“We’re pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we’re like ‘hey man, there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle’, and the police are like ‘huh’.”

He continued: “Next thing you know, I’m thinking to myself, ‘why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage?’”

“I’m standing there pointing at him, for two or three minutes, the Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn, I’m pointing at that roof…next thing you know five shots rang out.”

Donald Trump raises his fist after shooting at campaign rally. Picture: Getty

In a statement released shortly after the event, the former president said he was shot in the "upper part of my right ear", where "much bleeding took place".

In the post on his Truth Social, Mr Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their "rapid response".

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Mr Trump said.

He continued: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

US President Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

Leaders from across the world have been reacting to the shooting, including President Joe Biden, who labelled the assassination attempt "sick".

"We cannot allow for this to be happening," President Biden said.

He thanked the Secret Service before adding: "Everyone must condemn it."

British PM Keir Starmer spoke to Mr Trump on Sunday, also condemning the violence.

He expressed his condolences for the victims and their families and wished those injured - including the former president - a quick recovery.