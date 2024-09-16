Pictured: Trump shooting suspect revealed as 'pro-Ukraine activist' after apparent assassination attempt in Florida

Pictured: Trump shooting suspect Routh revealed as 'pro-Ukraine activist' after apparent assassination attempt at Florida golf club. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

The suspect in an apparent 'assassination attempt' on former President Donald Trump has been named as Ryan Wesley Routh, who is said to have championed sending arms and American soldiers to Ukraine.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested by police in connection with the shooting - an apparent attempt on Trump's life - late on Sunday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene.

The FBI has since said that Trump was the subject of an "apparent assassination attempt" after gunshots rung out at his Florida golf club at around 1pm local time (7.45pm BST) on Sunday evening.

Routh, a self-employed affordable housing builder in Hawaii and registered Democrat, was arrested shortly after close to Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It comes as the suspect's son, Oran Routh, insisted his father was "not a violent person," adding: "He's a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f**king life."

A 'den' where the shooter was stationed was later discovered beside the course, after a member of the FBI travelling one hole ahead of Trump spotted a gun muzzle in the bushes.

It contained bags, a GoPro camera and a AK-47-style rifle, suggesting this was the second attempt on the former president's life in as many months.

The suspect was identified by an eye-witness after he fled the scene, with a photograph they snapped of the getaway vehicle - a black Nissan - used to track down the suspect using its number plate.

In a chilling development following his arrest, Martin County Sherriff William D. Snyder said Routh "was not displaying a lot of emotions" when police arrested him.

According to Snyder, the suspect remained "relatively calm" and "never asked" why he was being detained.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social in the hours following the incident, Trump thanked the public for their "concern and well wishes" following the apparent attempt on his life.

In the post, Mr Trump said the "most important" thanks go to the US Secret Service, Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw and local law enforcement, adding: "The job done was absolutely outstanding."

It's believed Routh posted several political comments to an X account linked to him prior to the shooting, referencing the July's assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The X profile believed to belong to Routh says in its bio: “I feel lucky to have been born in America, with freedom and opportunity and hope that I do not waste such a valuable thing; to do more and take less.”

He is also said to have tagged Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in separate posts, encouraging the political figures to visit those injured during Trump's rally.

Shots Reportedly Fired Near Trump Golf Course Where The Former President Was Playing. Picture: Getty

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social in the hours following the incident, Trump thanked the public for their "concern and well wishes" following the apparent attempt on his life. Picture: Truth Social

A press conference has since confirmed that Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a rifle sticking out of a perimeter fence near the fourth or the fifth hole at the course.

A Secret Service agent who was screening further holes before Trump played them was the one to see the alleged assassin.

The alleged assailant was said to be 400-500 yards away from Trump when he was spotted.

The suspected assassin fled the scene and law enforcement officers later confirmed that they had seized two backpacks, a Go-Pro camera, and an AK-47 by the fence.

Trump is safe and has returned to his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort after the reported attempt on his life.

Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign's Communications Director, confirmed: "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."

The US Secret Service has also publicly confirmed Trump was safe after the incident.

Local state police were instrumental in catching the subject - after a witness had reported an armed man jumped into a Nissan near the course.

They detained the suspect and have handed him over to FBI and Secret Service officers who are investigating.

The former president and Republican candidate wrote in a statement: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May God bless you".

Officials are still investigating whether the suspect fired first, fired at all, or whether only Secret Service fired.

Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Stephanie Matat). Picture: Alamy

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

William Snyder, of the Martin County Sheriff's Office, said: "We were able to contain it using some of our bigger vehicles that we use for specialised stops. We got the vehicle stopped.

"Since then the FBI and the Secret Service have responded to the scene. It does appear that we certainly have the vehicle involved in the incident in Mar-a-Lago and we have the suspect that they were looking for. And now the FBI and the Secret Service will take over that investigation."

The latest firearms incident comes after Trump was inches away from death after being hit in the ear by a sniper during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation.

Kamala Harris posted on X, formerly Twitter: "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America".

The White House added they are "relieved" to know Mr Trump is safe.

The New York Post and ABC News are reporting that the former President was at the resort when shots were exchanged between two people nearby.

The source told NBC that preliminary reports say that the US Secret Service moved Mr Trump to safety after gunfire was heard while he was on his golf course.

Mr Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the previous assassination attempt.

When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a line-up of trucks have parked in a wall outside the building.

And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.