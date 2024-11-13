Breaking News

Donald Trump confirms tech billionaire Elon Musk will join cabinet when he becomes president

13 November 2024, 00:55 | Updated: 13 November 2024, 01:21

Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to his cabinet when he becomes president
Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to his cabinet when he becomes president. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Incoming US president Donald Trump's confirmed Elon Musk will have a role in his Cabinet, when he takes office in January.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The tech billionaire's to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, alongside former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The pair will reportedly 'pave the way' for the new administration to 'dismantle bureaucracy and restructure federal agencies.'

The Tesla boss heavily endorsed Trump during the Presidential campaign and spoke in his favour at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The SpaceX boss became Trump's most vocal fan and one of his biggest financial backers.

Musk speaking at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania
Musk speaking at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. Picture: Alamy

Musk has posted relentlessly about his support for Trump to his hundreds of millions of followers in the run-up to the election, claiming the future of civilisation was at stake at the polls.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has appeared at several Trump rallies, as well as pumping millions of dollars into campaign groups supporting the Republican nominee, and funding controversial sweepstakes in swing states that required people to register to vote and sign a pro-Trump petition in order to be eligible.

Alongside thousands of pro-Trump messages, Musk's X account, and those of many of his own most ardent fans, have also promoted conspiracy theories and misinformation around the key election issues, as well as the Democratic Party and its candidates, often receiving millions of views.

Butler, Pennsylvania, USA. 5th Oct, 2024. Tesla CEO Elon Musk,
Musk has become Trump's most vocal fan. Picture: Alamy

The approach to Trump from social media, and specifically X, has been in stark contrast to the 2020 election, when his posts were regularly fact-checked or flagged as misinformation before and after the election, before ultimately being banned from Twitter - as it was then - and other sites for what they said were rule breaches around inciting the violence at the US Capitol on January 6.

That ban would remain in place on Twitter until Musk bought the platform two years later.

Musk's management of X has been highly controversial, ever since he tool control of the platform in late 2022.

Donald Trump And Elon Musk Twitter Photo Illustrations
Musk took control of Twitter/X in late 2022. Picture: Getty

Read more: Samantha Harvey becomes first woman since 2019 to win Booker Prize

Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury only resigned due to ‘immense pressure’, insists John Smyth abuse victim

Previously, Trump named Susie Wiles, the defacto manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff, the first woman to hold the influential role.

Ms Wiles is a longtime Florida-based Republican strategist who ran Mr Trump's campaigns in the state in 2016 and 2020, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' successful bid for office in 2018.

Mr Trump, who promised in 2016 to hire "only the best people" has since repeatedly said that he believes the biggest mistake of his first term was hiring the wrong people.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shop selling knives in the Old Town in Chania, Crete, Greece.

Social media bosses who don't stop illegal knives being advertised on their sites could face fines

Several sandbags to contain the new flood in Aldaia, Valencia

Flood-hit areas of Spain brace for torrential rain forecast as orange alert issued

Hereford, Herefordshire, UK – Friday 4th July 2024 –

More than half of candidates claim they were abused or intimidated during election campaign

Booker Prize 2024 Award Ceremony in London

Samantha Harvey becomes first woman since 2019 to win Booker Prize

All Main Candidates For PM Address CBI Conference

Victim of serial abuser John Smyth says Archbishop's resignation paves way for others to be held 'accountable'

police uk light car

Three taken to hospital after car mounts pavement on busy London street near Piccadilly Circus

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Archbishop of Canterbury only resigned due to ‘immense pressure’, insists John Smyth abuse victim

Andrew Marr spoke to Liz Carr

'Coercion on a state level': Silent Witness star argues assisted dying bill risks people feeling there is 'no choice'

x

'He did everything right': Reporter who broke story of John Smyth's abuse defends Justin Welby following resignation

Kate Mulcahy, 37, was found dead after a fierce blaze broke out at the home in Greater Manchester

Mother of four, 37, killed in fire at £1.2m home as her four young children 'manage to escape'

A key vote on assisted dying will take place at the end of the month.

'There are different views and opinions': MP behind assisted dying bill reveals cabinet split ahead of key vote

The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Why has Justin Welby resigned and what happens next to the Church? All your questions answered

The trio of brazen shoplifters has been jailed

Shameless shoplifters jailed for stealing £200,000 of goods in 120 offences after being caught on CCTV

Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament

'Knifeman' arrested by armed police after reports of man 'carrying knives' outside Parliament

Justin Welby has resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury in the wake of abuse scandal

Read in full: Justin Welby's letter resigning as Archbishop of Canterbury

Latest News

See more Latest News

Curtis Green

Father-to-be shot dead after south London party named and pictured for first time as family pay tribute
Nottingham Panthers forward Johnson suffered a fatal neck injury in October 2023

Police issue update on man arrested over manslaughter of ice hockey player Adam Johnson

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns following damning report into Church abuse scandal
The husband of Erin Jayne Plummer has reportedly died in a suspected self-harm incident

Husband of Australian TV star dies suddenly two years after her suicide leaving three kids orphaned
Sue Gray

Sue Gray rejects Keir Starmer's job offer after being removed as chief of staff

Malin Andersson was caught in a horror motorway incident

Love Island star Malin Andersson 'seconds from death' after £100k BMW 'blew up and caught fire'
File photo of congestion on the M5

Teen girl killed in M5 crash fled police car onto motorway before being hit by oncoming traffic
Church abuse victims were treated 'very very badly' Keir Starmer has said, as calls grow for Justin Welby to resign

Starmer says Church abuse scandal victims were 'failed very, very badly' as calls grow for Archbishop to quit
Keir Starmer gives a press conference at Cop29

Starmer unveils new target to slash UK emissions - but insists he 'won't tell Brits how to live their lives'
The collision happened at around 11pm (FILE.)

Girl, 17, dies in horror M5 motorway crash after being detained by police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere
Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day
Duchess Sophie made a sweet gesture to Princess Kate at the end of the Remembrance Day service

Duchess Sophie's tender gesture to Kate as pair appear on Cenotaph balcony in royal return to duties

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News