Donald Trump being investigated under Espionage Act, unsealed search warrant reveals

12 August 2022, 21:14 | Updated: 12 August 2022, 22:17

Trump speaking during a recent conference
Trump speaking during a recent conference. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former US president Donald Trump is being investigated under the Epsionage Act, warrant papers have revealed.

The warrant, which allowed FBI agents to search Mar-a-Lago, was unsealed by a federal judge in Florida.

It revealed that it was approved on 5 August - three days before the raid - with law enforcement having until 19 August to execute the search.

Among 20 boxes recovered by authorities were 11 sets of classified documents from when Mr Trump left the White House - including some which were labelled top secret, US media reported.

They included binders of photos and information about the 'President of France'.

The warrant described Mr Trump's property as "a mansion with approximately 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, on a 17-acre estate".

It said officers could search the "45 Office" - a reference to Mr Trump's role as the 45th American president - "all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS" (Former President of the United States).

Read more: FBI 'searched Donald Trump's estate for classified nuclear documents’

Donald Trump's spokesman, Taylor Budowich, told CBS: "The Biden administration is in obvious damage control after their botched raid where they seized the president's picture books, a 'hand written note', and declassified documents."

He added: "This raid of President Trump's home was not just unprecedented, but unnecessary—and now they are leaking lies and innuendos to try to explain away the weaponisation of government against their dominant political opponent.

"This is outrageous."

At the time, Mr Trump claimed his Florida home had been "raided" and was "under siege", with agents breaking open a safe.

He told his 3.8 million followers on his Truth social platform the documents were "all declassified" and he would have handed them over at any point - there was no need to "seize" them.

This story is being updated

