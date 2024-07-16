Donald Trump greeted by cheering fans as he returns to political stage with huge bandage after assassination attempt

Donald Trump made his first appearance since the shooting
Donald Trump made his first appearance since the shooting.

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump was greeted by cheering fans as he returned to the political stage with a huge bandage just two days after an assassination attempt.

Trump first appeared onscreen backstage before emerging to God Bless The USA surrounded by security.

He wore a bandage on his right ear - where he was hit during the Pennsylvania shooting on Saturday.

The former president was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents after multiple gunshots were fired at the weekend rally.

Video footage from the scene showed him dropping to the ground clutching his ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

On Monday night, crowds echoed the words he used at the time, chanting "fight, fight, fight" throughout the arena.

Trump did not address the convention but arrived to hear the final hour of speeches.

He is due to deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday.

Trump appeared with a bandage on his right ear
Trump appeared with a bandage on his right ear.

It comes after the former president announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his Republican running mate and would-be vice president.

Chants of "JD, JD, JD" rang out throughout the Republican convention following Trump's announcement.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, he said: "J.D. has had a very successful business career in technology and finance, and now, during the campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond."

Mr Vance is a US Marines veteran who is considered to align with Trump's populist mindset and palatable to the former president's MAGA base.

He previously called himself a "never Trumper" and described the former president as “reprehensible” and “cultural heroin”. He also once referred to Trump as "America's Hitler".

He swiftly altered his stance to become one of his most reliable supporters, appearing on broadcasts to defend him amid the former president's controversial moments.

The senator also supported Trump at his New York hush money trial and was highly vocal following the assassination attempt.

Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance arrives at the convention on Monday
Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance arrives at the convention on Monday.

Trump is considered to have chosen a grass-roots candidate over other establishment options, but is touted to be able to connect with white, working-class voters who helped carryover swing states to the Trump-Pence campaign in 2016

Trump's choice of Vance was criticised by Joe Biden, Mr Trump's likely future opponent in November.A statement from his campaign read: "This is someone who supports banning abortion nationwide while criticising exceptions for rape and incest survivors; railed against the Affordable Care Act, including its protections for millions with pre-existing conditions; and has admitted he wouldn’t have certified the free and fair election in 2020.

"Billionaires and corporations are literally rooting for JD Vance: they know he and Trump will cut their taxes and send prices skyrocketing for everyone else."

Biden himself called Vance "a clone of Trump on the issues".

