Donald Trump names ‘reckless’ Matt Gaetz attorney general as president-elect holds historic meeting with Joe Biden

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

President-elect Donald Trump has revealed he and President Biden “both really enjoyed seeing each other” when they sat down for a post-election meeting in the Oval Office of the Whie House.

The meeting, which many feared would be awkward, started off amicably with a congratulatory hand shake and Biden saying "welcome back".

It came just hours before Mr Trump named controversial hard-right congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general, sending shockwaves through Washington.

"Well Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations," Mr Biden said during their meeting.

"I look forward to having a smooth transition."

Following the meeting, Trump told the New York Post.“You know, it’s been a long, it’s been a long slog.

“It’s been a lot of work on both sides and he did a very good job with respect to campaigning and everything else.

"We really had a really good meeting.”

The meeting is the first time the two men have met since the presidential debate in June when Mr Biden said Mr Trump had the morals of an "alley cat" while Mr Trump said Mr Biden was senile.

Mr Trump thanked him. "Politics is tough," the president-elect said. "In many cases is it not a nice world but it is a nice world today."

Mr Trump said of the transition process: "It will be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe."

Mr Biden is preparing to hand over the reins of power to the Republican following his election victory over Kamala Harris.

Trump and Biden. Picture: Alamy

Trump mentioned that he asked the current president for his perspectives on the Middle East and Ukraine but didn't go into much detail.

"I asked for his views, and he shared them with me," Trump said regarding Ukraine.

"We also had an extensive discussion about the Middle East," he added.

"I wanted to hear his thoughts on our current position and his outlook, and he was very gracious in sharing them."

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks at a campaign rally for Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Just hours after the meeting, Trump named controversial Republican congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general, a move that has shocked much of Washington.

Gaetz, a staunch Trump loyalist, has been investigated by the justice department in a sex-trafficking case, no charges were brought against him.

He was also investigated by the House ethics committee amid allegations of sexual misconduct, accusations he strongly denies.

Some have suggested this isn't a serious appointment by Trump. Republican congressman Max Miller of Ohio told Axios “Gaetz has a better shot at having dinner with Queen Elizabeth II than being confirmed by the Senate”.

Mr Trump's plane first touched down in Washington on Wednesday, where he arrived at a military base near the Capitol.

He met with billionaire Elon Musk for a meeting with House Republicans before the Oval Office session with Mr Biden.

Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, he told Republican officials: "It's nice to win."

Mr Trump received a standing ovation from House Republicans, many of whom took videos of him as he ran through their party's victories up and down the ballot, in what would be his final presidential election.

"I suspect I won't be running again unless you say he's good we got to figure something else," Mr Trump said to laughter.

Mr Trump was not joined by his wife, Melania, for the trip.

A spokesperson said: "Her husband's return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success."

No reason was given for why she did not accept the invitation.

Joe and Jill Biden had extended congratulations and a joint invite to the Trumps to meet at the White House.

The spouses typically meet upstairs in the residence while the President and President-elect confer in the Oval Office.