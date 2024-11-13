Trump and Biden 'both really enjoyed seeing each other', claims President-elect after historic meeting at White House

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

President-elect Donald Trump has revealed he and President Biden “both really enjoyed seeing each other” when they sat down for a post-election meeting in the Oval Office of the Whie House.

It was his first time in four years since he returned to historic address at the heart of US politics.

The meeting, which many feared would be awkward, started off amicably with a congratulatory hand shake and Biden saying "welcome back".

"Well Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations," Mr Biden said. "I look forward to having a smooth transition."

Following the meeting, Trump told the New York Post.“You know, it’s been a long, it’s been a long slog.

“It’s been a lot of work on both sides and he did a very good job with respect to campaigning and everything else.

"We really had a really good meeting.”

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Picture: Alamy

The meeting is the first time the two men have met since the presidential debate in June when Mr Biden said Mr Trump had the morals of an "alley cat" while Mr Trump said Mr Biden was senile.

Mr Trump thanked him. "Politics is tough," the president-elect said. "In many cases is it not a nice world but it is a nice world today."

Mr Trump said of the transition process: "It will be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe."

Mr Biden is preparing to hand over the reins of power to the Republican following his election victory over Kamala Harris.

Trump and Biden. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump's plane first touched down in Washington on Wednesday, where he arrived at a military base near the Capitol.

He met with billionaire Elon Musk for a meeting with House Republicans before the Oval Office session with Mr Biden.

Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, he told Republican officials: "It's nice to win."

Mr Trump received a standing ovation from House Republicans, many of whom took videos of him as he ran through their party's victories up and down the ballot, in what would be his final presidential election.

"I suspect I won't be running again unless you say he's good we got to figure something else," Mr Trump said to laughter.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump was not joined by his wife, Melania, for the trip.

A spokesperson said: "Her husband's return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success."

No reason was given for why she did not accept the invitation.

Joe and Jill Biden had extended congratulations and a joint invite to the Trumps to meet at the White House.

The spouses typically meet upstairs in the residence while the President and President-elect confer in the Oval Office.