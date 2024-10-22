Trump campaign files complaint against Labour Party alleging 'blatant foreign interference' in US Election

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has filed a complaint against the Labour Party over "interference" in the US election. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has filed a complaint against the Labour Party for what it claims is "interference" in the US election.

A statement on DonaldJTrump.com on Tuesday night sad that "The Trump-Vance Campaign has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against the Harris-Walz Campaign and the Labour Party of the United Kingdom for illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections".

The linked complaint addressed to the Federal Election Commission refers to reports by The Telegraph newspaper with regards to people associated with Labour going to the US to campaign for Harris.

It claims that reporting "surrounding the relationship between the Harris campaign and the Labour Party create a reasonable inference that the Labour Party has made, and the Harris campaign has accepted, illegal foreign national contributions".

The website also states that the "far-left Labour Party has inspired Kamala’s dangerously liberal policies and rhetoric".

"In recent weeks, they have recruited and sent party members to campaign for Kamala in critical battleground states, attempting to influence our election," it adds.

LBC has contacted the Labour Party for comment.

A LinkedIn post by Sofia Patel, head of operations at the Labour Party. Picture: LinkedIn

On his website, Trump-Vance Campaign Co-Manager Susie Wiles stated: “In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776.

"The flailing Harris-Walz campaign is seeking foreign influence to boost its radical message – because they know they can’t win the American people.

"President Trump will return strength to the White House and put America, and our people, first.

"The Harris campaign’s acceptance and use of this illegal foreign assistance is just another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference.”

Democratic presidential nominee & Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at a campaign rally in Georgia. Picture: Getty

The complaint adds that: "Foreign nationals are prohibited from “directly or indirectly” making “a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, or to make an express or implied promise to make a contribution or donation, in connection with a Federal, State, or local election” or an independent expenditure in support of a U.S. candidate.

"U.S. candidates may not “solicit, accept, or receive a contribution or donation.”

The term “foreign national” includes both individuals who are not citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States and “foreign political parties.”

The complaint was made on behalf of Donald Trump . Picture: Getty

The complaint also adds: "This past week marked the 243 anniversary of the surrender of British forces at the Battle of Yorktown, a military victory that ensured that the United States would be politically independent of Great Britian.

"It appears that the Labour Party and the Harris for President campaign have forgotten the message."