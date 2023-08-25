Breaking News

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to have mugshot taken after surrendering to face criminal charges

Donald Trump's mugshot. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump's mugshot has been released after he turned himself in at a jail in Georgia to face charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Trump was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken at Fulton County jail in Atlanta, as is standard procedure.

He is the first former US president to have his mugshot taken.

Trump will return at a later date to enter a plea after his bail was set at $200,000.

Speaking to the media after he was released from Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, the former US President said: "I did nothing wrong - we did nothing wrong."

"This is a very sad day for America," Mr Trump said before labelling the criminal charges "election interference".

"When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to otherwise you get dishonest elections," he said.

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong and everybody knows that I've never had such support," he added.

"We have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest."

Donald Trump's historic mugshot. Picture: Fulton County Jail

Donald Trump arriving in Georgia earlier on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump's booking sheet. Picture: Fulton County Jail

Supporters of Trump were gathered outside the Atlanta jail for several hours, with many holding placards suggesting the charges as a "witch hunt".

Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff and one of 18 co-defendants in this case, surrendered to Fulton County authorities to be booked on charges earlier on Thursday.

He has now been released on bail.

Many supporters say Trump is the victim of a witch hunt. Picture: Getty

Trump supporters and adversaries have been gathering outside the jail. Picture: Getty

Trump has denied all 13 charges presented to him, including racketeering and making false statements. They are "politically motivated", the former president has said.

It is the fourth criminal case Trump faces as he prepares run again for election next year.

A court filing shows that the prosecution has asked for the date 23 October 2023 for the trial to start.

"I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," Trump told his followers earlier this week.

"She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT," Trump added.

"This is in strict co-ordination with crooked Joe Biden's DOJ [Department of Justice]."

Former US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani gave himself up to police after claims he worked with Trump to try to subvert the 2020 US presidential election.

The former New York City mayor, celebrated as "America's mayor" for his leadership after 9/11, acted on behalf of the Republican ex-President as he battled to get Georgia and other hotly contested states to declare for Mr Trump.

Mr Giuliani, 79, is charged along with Mr Trump and 17 other people under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act.

His bail has been set at $150,000 (£118,000), second only to Mr Trump's $200,000 (£157,000)Prison records showed he was booked on Wednesday afternoon.

Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police. Picture: Georgia Police

Mr Giuliani is accused of spearheading Mr Trump's efforts to make local politicians in Georgia and other closely contested states to the Republican president.

Mr Giuliani is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phony paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors.

Outside the Fulton County jail on Wednesday, Mr Giuliani laughed when asked if he regretted allying himself with Mr Trump.

"I am very, very honoured to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life," he told reporters.