Donald Trump names Karoline Leavitt as youngest-ever White House press secretary

Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Karoline Leavitt will become the youngest-ever White House press secretary after Donald Trump announced her appointment on Friday.

27-year-old Leavitt already worked on Mr Trump's election campaign as his press secretary and is currently a spokesperson for his transition into the Oval Office.

It comes as Donald Trump continues to build what is proving to be a controversial Cabinet.

"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," Mr Trump said in a statement.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again."

Ms Leavitt replied in a post on X: "Thank you, President Trump, for believing in me. I am humbled and honoured. Let's MAGA," the acronym for Make America Great Again.

The job of the White House press secretary is to act as the public face for an administration, facing the media and holding daily briefings.

Mr Trump disrupted those norms in his first term, preferring to serve as his own chief spokesperson.

Being a Trump press secretary is not a stable position, with the Republican having four during his previous administration.

President-Elect Donald Trump Speaks At The America First Policy Institute Gala At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

At a news conference in August, Mr Trump was asked if he would have regular press briefings in his new administration.

He told reporters, "I will give you total access and you'll have a lot of press briefings and you'll have, uh, from me."

When it came to a press secretary, he said: "Probably they'll do something. If it's not daily, it's going to be a lot. You'll have more than you want."

Ms Leavitt, a New Hampshire native, is viewed as ready to become one of the leading faces for Trumpism and has been working for the president-elect since his for stint in the White House.