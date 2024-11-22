Donald Trump nominates Pam Bondi for attorney general hours after Matt Gaetz withdraws

22 November 2024, 00:44

Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general amid sexual misconduct allegations
Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general amid sexual misconduct allegations. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be US attorney general just hours after Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration.

Gaetz withdrew on Thursday to avoid becoming a “distraction” to Mr Trump amid investigations into the former Florida congressman over sexual misconduct.

A long-time ally of Mr Trump Ms Bondi was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial when he was accused - but not convicted - of abusing his power as he tried to condition US military assistance to Ukraine on that country investigating then-former vice president Joe Biden.

She was among a group of Republicans who showed up to support Mr Trump at his hush money criminal trial in New York which ended in May with a conviction on 34 felony counts. She has chaired the America First Policy Institute, a think tank set up by former Trump administration staffers.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponised against me and other Republicans - Not anymore," Mr Trump said in a social media post.

Pam Bondi at the 2024 Republican National Convention
Pam Bondi at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Picture: Getty

"Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

It comes after Matt Gaetz confirmed he was withdrawing his name from consideration to be Donald Trump's attorney general on Thursday.

The Former Florida Congressman had been the frontrunner to become Trump's new attorney general, with the withdrawal coming after days of debate over the release a report into alleged misconduct.

On X, formerly Twitter, the 42-year-old said that the controversy over his potential nomination "was unfairly becoming a distraction" from the role in Trump's cabinet.

Gaetz is considered a divisive figure, with the Republican and former lawyer currently facing sexual misconduct allegations over his relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

He was also being investigated over allegations of illicit drug use and misuse of campaign funds.

Gaetz continues to deny the claims, however, he hopes the decision to step back may avoid a "needlessly protracted Washington scuffle."

Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA. 30th Mar, 2021. U.S. Representative MATT GAETZ (R-FL) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA. 30th Mar, 2021. U.S. Representative MATT GAETZ (R-FL) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Credit: Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

He continued in the tweet: “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as attorney general.

Mr Gaetz said he remains “fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful president in history.  

“I will forever be honoured that president Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will save America.”

Trump’s DOJ has to be chosen and in place on the first day of the incoming president's tenure.

Taking to his own social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: “He was doing very well, but at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the administration, for which he has much respect.”

It comes as speaker of the House Mike Johnson advised against releasing a report into allegations of misconduct against Mr Gaetz.

Mr Gaetz said he remains "fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful president in history.
Mr Gaetz said he remains “fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful president in history. Picture: Alamy

Recent days had seen senior lawmakers raise concerns over the appointment of Gaetz, with many thought to have spoken with Gaetz behind-the-scenes over concerns linked to the ethics investigation.

The lack of support for Gaetz as a nominee reportedly prompted extensive talks behind the scenes to secure the approval of Senate Republicans.

It follows claims from Gaetz in recent days that he that he would not seek retribution against those who are considered enemies of Donald Trump.

“Look, I’m not going to go there and indict [the former Wyoming congresswoman] Liz Cheney, have storm troopers bust through the studio door at MSNBC, and arrest [the retired public health official] Anthony Fauci in my first week,” Gaetz told senators, according to outlet Bulwark, a pro-Trump site.

