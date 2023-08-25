Donald Trump officially released from Atlanta jail after surrendering to face charges over 2020 election loss

25 August 2023, 00:51 | Updated: 25 August 2023, 01:04

Donald Trump surrendered at a jail in Atlanta
Donald Trump surrendered at a jail in Atlanta. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has been released from jail after he surrendered to face charges over alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The official booking sheet says Trump is 6ft 3in and weights 215llbs, and lists out all the 13 charges against him.

Trump denies all charges, though he did not enter a formal plea.

The former US president has had his fingerprints and mugshot taken at Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

Trump will return at a later date to enter a plea, with his bail set at $200,000.

Donald Trump lands in Georgia ahead of surrender
Donald Trump lands in Georgia ahead of surrender. Picture: Getty
Trump was in the building for around 30 minutes
Trump was in the building for around 30 minutes. Picture: Getty

Supporters of Trump have been gathering outside the Atlanta jail for several hours, with many holding placards suggesting the charges as a "witch hunt".

Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff and one of 18 co-defendants in this case, surrendered to Fulton County authorities to be booked on charges earlier this Thursday.

He has now been released on bail.

Many supporters say Trump is the victim of a witch hunt
Many supporters say Trump is the victim of a witch hunt. Picture: Getty
Trump supporters and adversaries have been gathering outside the jail
Trump supporters and adversaries have been gathering outside the jail. Picture: Getty

Trump has denied all 13 charges, including racketeering and making false statements. They are "politically motivated", the former president has said.

It is the fourth criminal case Trump faces as he prepares run again for election next year.

A court filing shows that the prosecution has asked for the date 23 October 2023 for the trial to start.

Read More: Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police over claims he helped Donald Trump try to subvert 2020 US election

Read More: Trump expected to turn himself in at Georgia jail on 2020 US election charges

"I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," Trump told his followers this week.

"She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT," Trump added.

"This is in strict co-ordination with crooked Joe Biden's DOJ [Department of Justice]."

Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani gave himself up to police after claims he worked with Trump to try to subvert the 2020 US presidential election.

The former New York City mayor, celebrated as "America's mayor" for his leadership after 9/11, acted on behalf of the Republican ex-President as he battled to get Georgia and other hotly contested states to declare for Mr Trump.

Mr Giuliani, 79, is charged along with Mr Trump and 17 other people under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act.

His bail has been set at $150,000 (£118,000), second only to Mr Trump's $200,000 (£157,000)Prison records showed he was booked on Wednesday afternoon.

Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police
Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police. Picture: Georgia Police

Mr Giuliani is accused of spearheading Mr Trump's efforts to make local politicians in Georgia and other closely contested states to the Republican president.

Mr Giuliani is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phony paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors.

Outside the Fulton County jail on Wednesday, Mr Giuliani laughed when asked if he regretted allying himself with Mr Trump.

"I am very, very honoured to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life," he told reporters.

Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har

Hip-hop artist jailed for 20 years after criticising Myanmar’s military leaders

