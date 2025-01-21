'Now the work begins': Donald Trump pardons 1,500 'January 6 hostages' as he signs first executive orders

21 January 2025, 01:12 | Updated: 21 January 2025, 02:13

Donald Trump says he has pardoned about 1,500 defendants charged in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol
Donald Trump says he has pardoned about 1,500 defendants charged in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has pardoned around 1,500 'January 6 hostages' as he signed his first executive orders.

The president spoke to thousands of his supporters at a stadium in Washington DC on Monday evening, as he signed the first orders of his presidency.

The executive actions included the withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement and a 'restoration of freedom of speech'.

Trump also rescinded 78 Biden-era executive actions, after slamming his administration as the 'worst in history'.

He has gone on to pardon around 1,500 defendants charged in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and is issuing six commutations.

The pardons fulfil his promise to release supporters who tried to help him overturn his election defeat four years ago.

"These are the hostages," he said while signing the paperwork in the Oval Office.

He also directed the Attorney General to seek the dismissal of about 450 pending criminal cases tied to the riots.

The scope of the clemency comes as a massive blow to the Justice Department's effort to hold participants accountable over what has been described as one of the darkest days in American history.

Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offences in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offences in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Nancy Pelosi, who was the Speaker of the House at the time of the riots, called the move 'shameful'.

She said: "The President's actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution.

"It is shameful that the President has decided to make one of his top priorities the abandonment and betrayal of police officers who put their lives on the line to stop an attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power."

It comes after Trump was sworn in as the country's 47th president on Monday afternoon.

In his inaugural speech, he laid out ambitious plans to reverse policies he claims have hindered the nation's progress - and confirmed that he would sign a "series of historic executive orders" to begin a "revolution of common sense".

Due to the icy January weather in Washington DC, the inauguration ceremony was moved indoors, a rare occurrence for the historic event.

Guests included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, as well as politicians such as outgoing Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

President Trump started his speech by saying that a "golden age in America begins right now."

Trump has promised a number of pledges in his inaugural speech
Trump has promised a number of pledges in his inaugural speech. Picture: LBC

He has signed a host of executive orders regarding immigration, promising to declare a "national emergency" on the southern border with Mexico.

As he signed the orders, Trump said the US has left the World Health Organisation, withdrawn from the Paris Climate Accord, and ended citizenship through birthright.

All illegal entry will "immediately be halted" and the government will begin returning "millions and millions of criminal aliens", he said.

He will also designate "the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations".

Previously, Trump's "border tsar" Tom Homan declared a number of ICE raids would take place in major cities on the first day of his presidency.

Another one of the major pledges President Trump made was to only recognise two genders - male and female.

"There are only two genders, male and female"

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he said.

This will happen this week, he says, with an end to "the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life".

"We will forge a society that is colour-blind and merit based," he added.

Trump also promised to end all government censorship "and bring back free speech to America".

He stated: "Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponised to persecute political opponents."

President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Alamy

Trump also said he plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America" and vowed to "take back" the Panama canal.

"China is operating the Panama canal - and we didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama," he said. 

"We're taking it back."

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address
Donald Trump will begin a "revolution of common sense". Picture: Getty

'Drill, baby, drill'

Trump promised to "drill, baby, drill", adding that the "liquid gold under our feet" will make America a "rich nation again".

The administration will end the Green New Deal and revoke the electric vehicle mandate, he said.

The trade system will be overhauled, he also added.

"We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens."

For this purpose, he announced the creation of the External Revenue Service.

Trump marked the fact that his inauguration is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr Day, saying in his speech that his administration will “strive together to make his dream a reality".

“We will make his dream come true,” Trump vowed of the Rev. King.

'Stars and stripes on Mars

He also outlined his hopes to plant the nation's flag on Mars.

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars," he promised.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk was seen giving a thumbs-up to these remarks.

He has previously called for a manned trip to the red planet.

"Right now, our nation is more ambitious than any other," he adds.

"There's no nation like our nation. Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers."

Sir Keir Starmer sent his congratulations to the President in a video message posted online.

"The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come," he said in a tweet.

It is thought Starmer is to travel to the US to meet the incumbent president at the White House soon.

The King wrote to Donald Trump to congratulate him on being sworn into office as US president for a second time.

It is understood all options remain possible for an incoming state visit visit by Mr Trump to the UK and a visit by Charles to the US, but no plans are currently in the diary.

Foreign monarchs, presidents or prime ministers are invited to visit the King on the advice and request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with the decision down to the Government.

