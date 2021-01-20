Donald Trump pardons Steve Bannon as one of his final acts as US President

Steve Bannon, Trump's former Chief Strategist, has been given a pardon. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has pardoned his former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon as one of his final acts as US President before Joe Biden is inaugurated later today.

The outgoing-US President, who has just hours until he departs the White House for a final time, issued the pardon in the final hours of his Premiership, although a source claim he flip-flopped repeatedly on the decision.

Bannon has been charged along with three others with duping thousands of investors who believed their money would be used to fulfil Mr Trump's chief campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border.

Instead, he allegedly diverted over a million dollars, paying a salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

During his campaign before becoming President, Trump claimed that Mexico would pay for the construction of the border wall. It didn't.

Steve Bannon, sit nearby as President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017. Picture: PA

Bannon led the conservative Breitbart News before being chosen to serve as chief executive of Mr Trump's campaign in its critical final months, when he pushed a scorched earth strategy that included highlighting the stories of former president Bill Clinton's accusers.

After the election, he served as chief strategist during the turbulent early months of Mr Trump's administration.

The blunt-spoken, combative Bannon was the voice of a nationalistic, outsider conservatism, and he pushed Mr Trump to follow through on some of his most contentious campaign promises, including his travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries.

But Bannon also clashed with other top advisers, and his high profile sometimes irked Mr Trump.

He was pushed out in August 2017.

Trump is expected to offer pardons and commutations to as many as 100 people in the hours before he leaves office at noon on Wednesday, according to two people briefed on the plans.

The list is expected to include names unfamiliar to the American public - regular people who have spent years languishing in prison - as well as politically connected friends and allies like those he has pardoned in the past.

Trump has already pardoned a slew of long-time associates and supporters, including his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law; his long-time friend and adviser Roger Stone; and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.



