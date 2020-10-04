Breaking News

Donald Trump pays suprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital

4 October 2020, 22:45 | Updated: 4 October 2020, 23:03

Supporters of Donald Trump have gathered outside Walter Reed hospital
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Donald Trump has briefly left hospital for a drive-by greeting to supporters gathered outside the medical centre where he is being treated.

The President was driven past crowds of people waving American flags and Trump merchandise outside Walter Reed hospital.

In a video tweeted moments earlier, he thanked supporters wishing him well and said they could expect a "little surprise visit" soon.

He also about coronavirus that he now "gets it" after suffering with the infection for several days.

"I learned a lot about Covid. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn't the let's read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it's a very interesting thing," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, President Trump's doctor said the president's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he "has continued to improve" since then.

The update from Dr Sean Conley added a new layer of confusion to the president's fight with Covid-19 as he also suggested he could be discharged from hospital as early as Monday.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

