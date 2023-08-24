Pro-Trump protesters rally outside Georgia jail as former president prepares to turn himself in

Donald Trump has said he will "proudly be arrested". Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Supporters of Donald Trump have been rallying outside a jail in Georgia where the former US president is expected to turn himself in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken at Fulton County jail in Atlanta as he faces charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election loss in the state.

He would be the first president ever to have his mugshot taken.

The former US president is expected to return at a later date to enter a plea, with his bail set at $200,000.

Supporters of Trump have been gathering outside the Atlanta jail for several hours, with many holding placards suggesting the charges as a "witch hunt".

Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff and one of 18 co-defendants in this case, surrendered to Fulton County authorities to be booked on charges earlier this Thursday.

He has now been released on bail.

Trump supporters and adversaries have been gathering outside the jail. Picture: Getty

Trump has denied all 13 charges, including racketeering and making false statements. They are "politically motivated", the former president has said.

It is the fourth criminal case Trump faces as he prepares run again for election next year.

A court filing shows that the prosecution has asked for the date 23 October 2023 for the trial to start.

Read More: Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police over claims he helped Donald Trump try to subvert 2020 US election

Read More: Trump expected to turn himself in at Georgia jail on 2020 US election charges

"I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," Trump told his followers this week.

"She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT," Trump added.

"This is in strict co-ordination with crooked Joe Biden's DOJ [Department of Justice]."

Former US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani gave himself up to police after claims he worked with Trump to try to subvert the 2020 US presidential election.

The former New York City mayor, celebrated as "America's mayor" for his leadership after 9/11, acted on behalf of the Republican ex-President as he battled to get Georgia and other hotly contested states to declare for Mr Trump.

Mr Giuliani, 79, is charged along with Mr Trump and 17 other people under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act.

His bail has been set at $150,000 (£118,000), second only to Mr Trump's $200,000 (£157,000)Prison records showed he was booked on Wednesday afternoon.

Rudy Giuliani hands himself in to police. Picture: Georgia Police

Mr Giuliani is accused of spearheading Mr Trump's efforts to make local politicians in Georgia and other closely contested states to the Republican president.

Mr Giuliani is charged with making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phony paperwork and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office to appoint an alternate slate of pro-Trump electors.

Outside the Fulton County jail on Wednesday, Mr Giuliani laughed when asked if he regretted allying himself with Mr Trump.

"I am very, very honoured to be involved in this case because this case is a fight for our way of life," he told reporters.