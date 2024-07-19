'I'm not supposed to be here': Emotional Donald Trump recounts assassination attempt in first speech since shooting

19 July 2024, 05:49 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 05:53

Trump recounted the shooting on Saturday
Trump recounted the shooting on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has recounted last weekend's assassination attempt in his first speech since the shooting.

Trump got emotional as he reflected on the moment the bullet sliced his ear during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

The former president was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents after multiple gunshots were fired.

Video footage showed the former president dropping to the ground while clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

"I'm not supposed to be here," Trump told his supporters at the Republican convention on Thursday.

Accepting the Republican nomination for president, he told Americans to be wary of stifling political disagreement.

Read more: Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Read more: Donald Trump is the 'best hope for America', says vice-president pick JD Vance

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event. Picture: Alamy

He kissed the helmet of ex-fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed while shielding his family from the bullets at the event.

Trump said he survived only by the grace of God as he called for a united nation.

"The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," he said.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

The former president also reflected on the pain he felt having to address the incident.

"Let me begin this evening by expressing my gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday," he said.

"As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life.

"So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I'll tell you what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful to tell."

Donald Trump is seen with the firefighting gear of Corey Comperatore
Donald Trump is seen with the firefighting gear of Corey Comperatore. Picture: Alamy

Going on to recount his experience, Trump said: "I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear.

"I said to myself, Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet, and moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down. My hand was covered with blood."

"I felt very safe because I had God on my side,' he went on to say as he thanked Secret Service agents who stepped in as more gunshots sounded. 

"And then it all stopped," he said, referencing the moment the shooter was taken down.

The gunman was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a Republican party supporter.

Crooks used an AR-style rifle during the attack, which authorities said they believe was purchased by his father.

Authorities later found "explosive devices" in the 20-year-old's car and home, two officials said.

Trump speaking for the first time since the assassination attempt
Trump speaking for the first time since the assassination attempt. Picture: Alamy

Trump explained what was going through his mind moments after the shots rang out on Saturday.

He said: "I wanted to do something to let (the crowd) know I was OK. I raised my right arm, looked at the thousands and thousands of people that were breathlessly waiting and started shouting 'Fight, fight, fight'.

"For the rest of my life, I will be grateful for the love shown by that giant audience of patriots that stood bravely on that fateful evening in Pennsylvania."

He also praised David Dutch and James Copenhaver who were injured and called for a moment's silence for Mr Comperatore.

Trump went on to tell his audience that he is "saving democracy for the people of our country."

He said he was presenting "a vision for the whole nation".

"To every citizen, whether you are young or old, man or woman, Democrat, Republican or independent, black or white, Asian or Hispanic, I extend to you a hand of loyalty and of friendship," he said.

"Together we will leave America to great height of greatness, like the world is never seen before."

Trump arriving on stage
Trump arriving on stage. Picture: Alamy

He assured the Republican crowd that the party would have an "incredible victory", adding: "Whether you have supported me in the past or not, I hope you will support me in the future because I will bring back the American dream, that is what we're going to do.

"You do not even hear about the dream anymore.

"The entire Republican Party has formally adopted an agenda for America's renewal. It is a series of bold promises that we will swiftly implement when you give us a Republican House.

Trump was joined on stage by former first lady Melania Trump
Trump was joined on stage by former first lady Melania Trump. Picture: Alamy

"Under our leadership, the United States will be respected again, no nation will question our power, no enemy will doubt our might, our borders will be totally secure, our economy will soar."

He continued: "We will return law and order to our streets, patriotism to our schools and more importantly we will restore peace, stability and harmony all throughout the world.

"But to achieve this future, we must first rescue our nation... this will be the most important election in the history of our country, under the current administration we are indeed a nation in decline."

