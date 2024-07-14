‘We will FEAR NOT’: Trump urges Americans to ‘stay united’ after attempted assassination

14 July 2024, 12:52 | Updated: 14 July 2024, 13:45

Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday
Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has urged Americans to 'stay united' following an attempted assassination by a 20-year-old Republican supporter at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents yesterday after multiple gunshots were fired at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Video footage from the scene shows him dropping to the ground while clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” the former US President wrote on Truth Social.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” he continued.

“I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” he concluded.

Donald Trump is escorted off stage after a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday
Donald Trump is escorted off stage after a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday. Picture: Getty

It comes after the FBI confirmed the name of the dead gunman behind an assassination attempt on Donald Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a Republican party supporter.

Read More: Gunshots and a defiant fist: How the first attempted assassination against a Presidential candidate in 52 years unfolded

Read More: ‘Everyone must condemn it’: Joe Biden labels Donald Trump assassination attempt ‘sick’ as world leaders react

In a statement, the organisation said: "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on 13 July, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

It is understood the gunman behind the assassination attempt was a registered Republican, according to the Associated Press.

Crooks was registered with the party in Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred.

Jon Sopel breaks down the repercussions of Donald Trump's shooting

The former US President stays on the ground for several moments before rising to the feet, protected by agents forming a human shield.

Mr Trump is ushered off stage by the agents when he tells them to 'wait', before raising his fist several times and seemingly shouting 'fight'.

Read More: Bloodied Donald Trump carried off stage by Secret Service after shooting at campaign rally as FBI names dead gunman

Read More: ‘Much bleeding took place’: Donald Trump releases new statement after being shot at campaign rally

At least one person was killed at the rally, with as many as eight shots fired. The gunman was killed immediately after the shots were fired. Two more are critically injured.

Mr Trump was rushed to a nearby hospital but was quickly discharged.

Witnesses at the rally say they warned the police about a gunman on the roof moments before several shots rung out.

A witness told Newsnight: “We’re pointing at the guy crawling up the roof…he had a rifle. We could clearly see him with a rifle, absolutely.

“We’re pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we’re like ‘hey man, there’s a guy on the roof with a rifle’, and the police are like ‘huh’.”

He continued: “Next thing you know, I’m thinking to myself, ‘why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage?’”

“I’m standing there pointing at him, for two or three minutes, the Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn, I’m pointing at that roof…next thing you know five shots rang out.”

Donald Trump raises his fist after shooting at campaign rally
Donald Trump raises his fist after shooting at campaign rally. Picture: Getty

In a statement released shortly after the event, the former president said he was shot in the "upper part of my right ear", where "much bleeding took place".

In the post on his Truth Social, Mr Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their "rapid response".

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Mr Trump said.

He continued: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

Leaders from across the world have been reacting to the shooting, including President Joe Biden, who labelled the assassination attempt "sick".

"We cannot allow for this to be happening," President Biden said.

Mr Biden thenthanked the Secret Service, adding: "Everyone must condemn it."

