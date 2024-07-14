‘Much bleeding took place’: Donald Trump releases new statement after being shot at campaign rally

Donald Trump's ear was grazed in a shooting at a campaign rally yesterday. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has released a new statement after his ear was grazed in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday.

The former US President was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents following the shooting, which left one dead in addition to the gunman.

Mr Trump was rushed to a nearby hospital but was quickly discharged.

The former president said he was shot in the "upper part of my right ear", where "much bleeding took place".

Trump raised his fist after being shot on stage. Picture: Getty

In the post on his Truth Social, Mr Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their "rapid response".

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Mr Trump said.

He continued: "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Donald Trump dropped to the ground after being shot at. Picture: Getty

During the campaign rally in Pennsylvania, multiple shots were heard before Mr Trump dropped to the ground, holding his right ear.

Secret Service agents swarmed on stage, using their bodies as a shield to protect the former US President.

Moments later, Mr Trump emerged again, as agents attempted to usher him off stage.

But Mr Trump told them to wait, as he raised his fist and seemingly shouted "fight" as was eventually led off stage.