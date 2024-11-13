'Welcome back': Donald Trump returns to the White House to meet Joe Biden and begin transfer of power

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with US President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Donald Trump returned to the White House for the first time in almost four years when he met Joe Biden at the White House today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The meeting, which many feared would be awkward, started off amicably with the two men seated before a roaring fire.

They shook hands as Mr Biden said "welcome back" and congratulated the man who both preceded him and will replace him in the White House.

Mr Trump wore a red tie and Mr Biden sported a maroon one. Both men called each other by their first name.

"Well Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations," Mr Biden said. "I look forward to having a smooth transition."

Mr Trump thanked him. "Politics is tough," the president-elect said. "In many cases is it not a nice world but it is a nice world today."

Mr Trump said of the transition process: "It will be as smooth as it can get and I very much appreciate that, Joe."

Mr Biden is preparing to hand over the reins of power to the Republican following his election victory over Kamala Harris.

The meeting is the first time the two men have met since the presidential debate in June when Mr Biden said Mr Trump had the morals of an "alley cat" while Mr Trump said Mr Biden was senile.

Trump and Biden. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump's plane first touched down in Washington on Wednesday, where he arrived at a military base near the Capitol.

He met with billionaire Elon Musk for a meeting with House Republicans before the Oval Office session with Mr Biden.

Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, he told Republican officials: "It's nice to win."

Mr Trump received a standing ovation from House Republicans, many of whom took videos of him as he ran through their party's victories up and down the ballot, in what would be his final presidential election.

"I suspect I won't be running again unless you say he's good we got to figure something else," Mr Trump said to laughter.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump was not joined by his wife, Melania, for the trip.

A spokesperson said: "Her husband's return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success."