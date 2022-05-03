Donald Trump could return for a second term of 'revenge', says former top diplomat

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump could return for a second term of "revenge" in what has become a "worrying prospect" for American democracy, a former top diplomat has said.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, former British Ambassador to the US Lord Kim Darroch said Trump's return to the White House was a strong possibility but it could cause problems for the systems in place.

It comes as documents revealed that the Supreme Court in the US was considering a move to overturn abortion laws, suggesting a "whole new battle ground on the culture war on abortion".

Andrew asked: "Do you think American democracy - the system - is strong enough to deal with another four years of Trump?"

"It did [before] but it was stress tested very vigorously in the Trump years," Lord Darroch said.

"I think Trump, in a second term, bent on revenge over some of the things that were said and done to him during his first term, would be quite a worrying prospect."

Lord Darroch also said earlier: "Do I think Trump could come back? I think it's possible.

"At the moment, he looks like the Republican party frontrunner but he will be older - as President Biden will be in 2024 - so whether he's really got the energy for it I don't know.

"He was always bound to want to run again in 2024, but whether the Republicans will have the same enthusiasm for him - at the moment it looks like they will - but it's a long way away.

He went on to say: "There are various legal cases pursuing [Trump], including possibly one over his role in the 6th January insurrection.

"There are seven hours of missing White House phone records from that day so you just wonder if something's going to emerge from that."