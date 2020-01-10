Donald Trump says Harry and Meghan's decision to step back 'shouldn't be happening to the Queen'

Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on the royals' decision. Picture: PA

The US President has criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step away from their roles as senior royals, saying it's "sad".

Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on the recent revelation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish to step down as senior members of the royal family.

“I don’t want to get into the whole thing, I just have such respect for the Queen," Mr Trump said, and added, "I don't think this should be happening to her."

When asked by Fox News reporters what advice he would give to the Queen about the "rogue royals", Mr Trump replied:

"I think it's sad, she's a great woman - she's never made a mistake. She’s had a flawless time."

Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released never before seen pictures of their Grenfell kitchen outing, when they visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London.

The pictures are the first thing released by the couple following their announcement made this week, which includes a new media strategy, involving removing themselves from the royal rota system and choosing to only release items via their website, as well as choosing to work with only a small number of hand-picked journalists.

Donald Trump has praised the Queen. Picture: PA

It is not the first time the US President has shared his thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In June last year he called the Duchess "nasty" after learning that she had threatened to move to Canada in 2016 if he won the presidential election.

"I didn't know that she was nasty," Mr Trump told The Sun at the time, before later attempting to clarify his comments.

Mr Trump's comments about the royals' decision to step down came shortly after he told Fox News that four embassies were targeted in a threat from Iran.

The US President claimed that General Soleimani, who was killed in a US air strike, had been plotting to plan large-scale attacks on US embassies in Baghdad.