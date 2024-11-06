Donald Trump says he survived assassination attempt 'for a reason'

U.S. Secret Service agents remove Donald Trump from the stage with blood on his face during a campaign rally shooting. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump mentioned the attempt on his life at a campaign rally while declaring victory in the US presidential election.

Back in July, Trump survived after a bullet grazed his ear at a campaign rally.

He told a crowd of supporters at West Palm Beach in Florida that his life was saved ‘for a reason’.

He told fans that he will bring "every ounce of spirit and fight" to the White House, and that being president is the "most important job in the world".

He said the US presidency is "the most important job in the world" as he claimed victory at a rally in Florida.

Addressing supporters, he said: "This is a great job, there's no job like this - this is the most important job in the world.

Donald Trump says America has given Republicans a "powerful mandate". Picture: Getty

"Just as I did in my first term, we had a great first term, a great, great first term governed by a simple motto - promises made, promises kept.

"We're going to keep our promises.

"Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people.

"We will make America stay strong, prosperous, powerful and free again."

Kamala Harris's hopes for the presidency have now all but disappeared, as even with votes from the remaining battleground states - Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin - the odds appear stacked against her.

Donald Trump has declared victory in the 2024 presidential election. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump also thanked his wife and family as he pointed to the Republicans having "taken back control of the Senate".

"It was amazing to look at all of those victories," he said.

"Nobody expected that. Nobody. Thank you very much for that and you have some great senators and great new senators and it also looks like we'll be keeping control of the House of Representatives."

A second Trump presidency will have a deep influence on the UK and politics across the globe.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk on stage during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir Starmer's Government is now likely to have to confront an upheaval in America's security and defence approach, as Mr Trump is expected to chart a new course on major conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The race initially appeared neck-and-neck as Americans went to the polls, but Mr Trump pulled ahead as result predictions came in from solidly red states including Florida, Texas and Alabama throughout the night.

Democrat candidate Ms Harris's support came from her party's strongholds on the east and west coast in states like New York, Delaware, and California.

His predicted victory in Georgia sees Mr Trump claim back a state he lost to Joe Biden four years ago.

Ms Harris is not expected to speak overnight amid the losses for her campaign, according to her campaign co-chairman Cedric Richmond, who told the crowd at her election night party "we still have votes to count".

If the voting results follow predictions by the Associated Press, Mr Trump will have gained 267 votes in the electoral college, and Ms Harris 214 with the current states which have been called.

Under the US voting system, a total of 270 votes in the college are needed to win the presidency.

The election has largely unfolded smoothly across the US, despite some voters suffering delays in casting their ballots, and a spate of what the FBI described as non-credible bomb threats.

The economy is a key issue for Americans, but other areas of concern for voters include immigration, protecting democracy and abortion rights.

As they take part in the presidential poll, 10 states voted on whether to enshrine the right to abortion in law.

An amendment to Florida's state constitution failed to pass, but New Yorkers voted in favour of a similar amendment.

The UK Government has been working hard to win over Mr Trump in case he is re-elected, after a trans-Atlantic spat developed in recent weeks over Labour Party volunteers heading to the US to campaign for his rival.

Sir Keir was expected to be following the results of the US election, but his official spokesman did not say whether the Prime Minister would stay up overnight to watch the results roll in.

In central London, Democrat supporters went virtually silent as a television network showed Mr Trump ahead in swing states.

Some held their head in their hands as concern spread about Ms Harris's prospects, and there were shouts of "No, that can't be right" as projections on CNN showed Mr Trump strongly ahead among Latino voters in Michigan.

A spokesperson for Republicans Abroad has meanwhile claimed Democrats are on course for a "shellacking" and their path to victory is "getting narrower and narrower".