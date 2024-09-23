Donald Trump says he won't run for president again if he loses election

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves after speaking at a campaign rally on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Former president Donald Trump has said he does not "think" he would run again for president in 2028 if he falls short in his bid to return to the White House in 2024.

"No, I don't. I think that will be, that will be it," Mr Trump said when journalist Sharyl Attkisson asked him on Sunday if he would run again.

The comment was notable both because Mr Trump seemed to rule out a fourth bid for the White House and because he rarely admits the possibility he could legitimately lose an election.

Mr Trump normally insists that could only happen if there were widespread cheating, a false allegation he made in 2020 and he has pre-emptively made again during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Wilmington International Airport on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump would be 82 in 2028, a year older than President Joe Biden is now. Mr Biden bowed out of the race in July following his disastrous debate performance and months of being hammered by Mr Trump and other conservatives as being too old and erratic for the job.

Ms Attkisson interviewed Mr Trump for her show Full Measure.

Also during the 22-minute interview, Mr Trump defended his record on the coronavirus pandemic. He took credit for the development of the Covid-19 vaccines developed during his presidency while also saying "they're doing studies on the vaccines and we're going to find out" if they are safe.

Mr Trump said Republicans have become sceptical about the vaccines even as Democrats trust them.