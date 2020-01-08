Donald Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' after strikes

Donald Trump has said that Iran "appears to be standing down" in a speech delivered from the White House in the wake of a series of rocket strikes against US targets.

The American leader addressed the world in his first speech since military bases housing US armed forces were attacked by Iran.

Mr Trump stepped up to the podium and said Iran would "never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon" so long as he was President of the United States.

The US leader said: "No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.

He reassured his nation that US forces "are prepared for anything" in the wake of such threats and suggested that Iran would be stepping back from military action.

"Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing," he said.

"No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken ... I salute the incredible skill and courage of America's men and women in uniform."

The president criticised other nations, saying they have tolerated Iran's "destructive and destabilising behaviour" in the Middle East and beyond for too long.

"Those days are over," he added.

The US leader said his country would never let Iran pursue its dream of possessing nuclear weapons and last week's killing of Qassem Soleimani "stopped a ruthless terrorist" from threatening American lives.

He said "the world's top terrorist" Soleimani was personally responsible for atrocities including training Hezbollah, fuelling civil wars across the region, and murdering and maiming US troops with roadside bombs.

Mr Trump suggested the Iranian military general was planning further attacks on American targets and that "he should have been terminated long ago."

He promised further sanctions against Iran and condemned the nuclear deal signed off by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The US President then turned his attention to other world powers.

He said: "The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognise this reality. They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal.

"We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place."

Mr Trump reassured the people of Iran that their country could be "great" if it worked together with the US in areas such as ridding the world of Isis.

He said he wants "prosperity and harmony" with the country, before boasting about the USA's military and economic strength.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president posted an update on his Twitter account, saying: "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq.

"Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!

"We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned on Wednesday that the attack by Tehran against military bases in Iraq housing American troops was "not enough" of a punishment for the United States.

"They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough," he said in a televised speech in the holy city of Qom.

"The corruptive presence of the U.S. in the West Asian region must be stopped."