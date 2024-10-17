Donald Trump says January 6 was a 'day of love' after being pressed on insurrection

Donald Trump denied any involvement in the January 6 insurrection. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Former President Donald Trump has described January 6 as a “day of love” when pressed on the insurrection that saw thousands storm the Capitol building in Washington.

Trump claimed the armed mob that marched on the Capitol did so because “they thought the election was a rigged election” and not because of him.

The Republican candidate denied any involvement in the insurrection, which President Joe Biden called “the darkest of days.”

“Nothing done wrong at all,” Trump told a crowd in Florida, arguing he took "strong action" in its wake.

He went on to falsely claim: “There were no guns down there, we didn't have guns, the others had guns, but we didn't have guns."

The mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 were seeking to stop Congress from counting electoral college votes and formalising the victory of Joe Biden. Five people died in incidents connected to the attacks.

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election. Picture: Getty

It marked the most large-scale and open attack on American democracy in the country’s history and has been widely condemned by people on both sides of the political aisle.

Photos from the day saw many of the rioters wearing MAGA hats and carrying Trump flags.

Windows were smashed and buildings were destroyed as the violent mob breached the Capitol building.

As rioters made their way in, members of Congress hid in locked rooms and cupboards.

The insurrection was fueled by claims from the Trump camp that Joe Biden “stole” and “rigged” the 2022 presidential election.

Trump Supporters assaulted the capitol building. Picture: Getty

