Trump's Scottish golf resorts hit by Brexit staff shortages

27 December 2021, 15:32

The UK leaving the EU has caused problems for Donald Trump's Scottish golf resorts
The UK leaving the EU has caused problems for Donald Trump's Scottish golf resorts. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Donald Trump's golf resorts in Scotland have been hit by Brexit job shortages, according to their latest accounts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Accounts filed for the former US president's golf course Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire reveals the UK leaving the EU has caused problems for the site.

On a visit to the same course the day after the EU referendum vote, Mr Trump declared that people had taken "their country back".

READ MORE: Immigration rules relaxed for social care workers amid Brexit and Omicron staffing crisis

WATCH: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

He later wrongly said he had predicted the result, claiming to have visited the day before the referendum.

The accounts state: "Brexit has also impacted our business as supply chains have been impacted by availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and availability of certain product lines.

"Prices have increased from additional freight and import duty charges.

"Staff availability has been a challenge from a combination of wage inflation with retail and logistics sectors increasing wages to attract staff due to increased business levels.

"Indirectly, the staffing pool has been reduced with lack of access to European staff for businesses in general resulting in greater demand for individuals previously available to the resort."

They were filed by trading company Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd and signed by director Eric Trump.

Brexit job shortages have also hit Mr Trump's resort at Balmedie in Aberdeenshire.

Accounts filed by Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd said: "Brexit has also impacted business, as supply chains are disrupted and the labour market is reduced.

"Transportation, freight and import duty charges are also increasing, along with the overall cost of goods rising."

A "lack of skilled labour in the sector" combined with rising inflation was said to be affecting cost and pricing.

The 2020 accounts for both resorts, filed on Christmas Eve, along with government data, show they claimed more than £3 million through the UK Government's furlough scheme, but redundancies were made at Turnberry.

More than £2.3 million in furlough cash was claimed at Turnberry, with £451,770 claimed at Trump International at Balmedie.

The BBC reported a subsidiary of the company, SLC Turnberry Ltd, made further furlough claims of between £435,000 and £1.1 million from January to August 2021, according to Government data not included in the published accounts.

Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd paid out £324,000 for redundancies in 2020, with staff falling to a monthly average of 289 from 541 the previous year.

The accounts state: "The grant proceeds were utilised by the group in order to support the maintenance of jobs for many of the group's employees while the resort was closed or at a reduced capacity due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic during the year."

Employee numbers at Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd also fell, from an average of 84 in 2019 to 63 in 2020.

Its accounts state: "The UK Government furlough scheme was helpful to retain as many jobs as possible, and the majority of employees were reinstated over the course of the year."

Both resorts recorded an operating loss amid Covid-19 and Brexit of £5.3 million in 2020 for Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd - from a £2.3 million loss in 2019 - and £1.3 million for Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd in 2020 - from £1.1 million in 2019.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sajid Javid has ruled out new Covid restrictions in England between now and the new year.

Javid rules out Covid measures for now – but hints at restrictions after new year

Police arrested a man at the scene

Man arrested after body of young woman found in east London on Boxing Day

The Government is determined to keep schools open next term but Omicron could still present huge problems

Schools could send entire year groups home as Omicron threatens staff shortages

Many people will have their festive travel plans disrupted

Chaos for rail passengers as trains hit with triple blow of Omicron, planned closures and strikes
Dalian Atkinson died in hospital in August 2016

Police formally apologise to family of Dalian Atkinson after he died following arrest

All the devolved nations have now introduced tighter measures, with England waiting to see if Boris Johnson will do the same

New restrictions in Scotland and Northern Ireland come into force with all eyes on PM

This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens.

The year in pictures: 2021's biggest moments captured on camera

People are being urged to get their Covid vaccines to curb the spread of the Omicron variant

People urged to start New Year by getting Covid jab with millions of slots available

Boris Johnson will later receive a Covid data briefing from Professor Chris Whitty

PM not expected to introduce new Covid measures after crunch data briefing with scientists

It follows the arrest of an intruder at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day

Met investigating chilling video appearing to show person threatening to assassinate Queen

More young unvaccinated people have come forward for their jabs.

Huge surge in young people getting first Covid jab as top doctor warns 'no time to lose'

Plans have been put forward to extend pub opening hours during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Pubs could stay open until 1am to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee next summer

Snow fell earlier in the year in Scotland.

White Boxing Day for some as snow falls in Northern England and Scotland

Weather

A simple phone call could help someone at Christmas.

Lonely at Christmas: Why millions suffer alone in the festive period and how you can help

Covid restrictions have come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland bring in new Covid rules while England delays

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died aged 90.

Queen leads tributes to South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu after death aged 90

Latest News

See more Latest News

Statue pedestal in Richmond, Virginia

Workers believe they have found time capsule under Robert E Lee statue
Palais Coburg in Vienna

Talks on Iran’s nuclear programme resume in Vienna

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov: Russia and US to discuss Ukraine and Nato in new talks
Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jury indicates verdict still some way off
A protest in support of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Judge to consider reducing 110-year sentence handed to trucker for fatal crash
Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus ponders law change which would see Lukashenko stay in power until 2035
Portrait of Mother Teresa with children

Mother Teresa’s Indian charity is blocked from received foreign money
Edward O Wilson

Pioneering biologist Edward O Wilson who redefined human behaviour dies at 92
Palais Coburg in Vienna

Iran insists on crude oil exports as Vienna nuclear talks resume
Andrzej Duda

Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'
Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'
James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing
Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller
Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'
James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police