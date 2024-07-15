Donald Trump selects Ohio senator JD Vance as running mate and would-be vice president

Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Donald Trump has selected Ohio Senator JD Vance as his Republican running mate and would-be vice president.

The former president made the announcement on Truth Social as Republican delegated rubber-stamped his nomination for president at the party's National Convention in Milwaukee.

Chants of "JD, JD, JD" rang out throughout the Republican convention following Trump's announcement ahead of him taking the stage for his first speech since the assassination attempt against him.

Mr Vance, 39, gained considerable attention after the publication of his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which tells of his upbringing in a blue-collar family and it affected his politics and worldview.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: "J.D. has had a very successful business career in technology and finance, and now, during the campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond."

JD Vance speaks to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Mr Vance is a US Marines veteran who is considered to align with Trump's populist mindset and palatable to the former president's MAGA base.

He previously called himself a "never Trumper" and described the former president as “reprehensible” and “cultural heroin”.

He swiftly altered his stance to become one of his most reliable supporters, appearing on broadcasts to defend him amid the former president's controversial moments.

The senator also supported Trump at his New York hush money trial and was highly vocal following the assassination attempt on Trump.

Mr Vance won Trump's backing in his 2022 Senate race, where the former president endorsed him over a crowded field. Trump's support is considered to have carried him to the Senate.

He is a political newcomer who only entered the Senate last year but has become popular within Republican ranks.

JD Vance speaks outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York City, calling the trial a sham and politically motivated. Picture: Getty

Trump is considered to have chosen a grass-roots candidate over other establishment options, but is touted to be able to connect with white, working-class voters who helped carryover swing states to the Trump-Pence campaign in 2016.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum had been touted as possible choices for running-mate.

Mr Vance's selection as the Republican running mate will trust him to the front of the queue to position himself as his party's presidential nominee in 2028.