Breaking News

'Greatest witch hunt of all time!': Donald Trump slams decision after jury finds he sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll

9 May 2023, 20:23 | Updated: 9 May 2023, 21:15

Donald Trump sexually abused magazine columnist and guilty of defamation New York civil case finds
Donald Trump sexually abused magazine columnist and guilty of defamation New York civil case finds. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A New York jury has found that Donald Trump sexually abused a magazine columnist in a New York department store during the 1990s.

The jury - consisting of six men and three women - began deliberations after writer E Jean Carroll accused Trump of battery, defamation and rape.

Trump was found liable for battery and defamation, though the civil jury rejected the rape claim made by Ms Carroll.

The alleged incident happened in Manhattan in October 2022, and defamed Ms Carroll in a post on Truth Social - a social media platform created by Trump Media.

The former president has been told to pay $280,000 in punitive damages to Carroll for the defamation.
The former president has been told to pay $280,000 in punitive damages to Carroll for the defamation. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Speaking on the platform Truth Social once again, the former US president wrote: "I have absolutely no idea who this woman is.

"This verdict is a disgrace - a continuation the greatest witch hunt of all time!"

Read more: Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of arraignment

Following the verdict, the court awarded the former Elle magazine advice columnist $3m (£2.4m) in damages for defamation, and a further $2m (£1.6m) for battery.

The post which triggered the civil law suit saw Trump refer to Ms Carroll's accusations of sexual assault as a "con job".

The verdict followed a seven-day civil trial in New York and the nature of such a case in a civil rather than criminal court means Mr Trump will not face criminal charges.

Read more: Crowds gather outside Pakistan embassy in London as former PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Jurors spent just three hours deliberated as part of the court case before finding Trump guilty on two counts.

Ms Carroll, 79, claimed the former President raped her in a dressing room in either 1995 or 1996 at a department store in Manhattan.

The verdict followed a seven-day civil trial in New York and the nature of such a case in a civil rather than criminal court means Mr Trump will not face criminal charges.
The verdict followed a seven-day civil trial in New York and the nature of such a case in a civil rather than criminal court means Mr Trump will not face criminal charges. Picture: LBC / Alamy

She also claims that Mr Trump denying the incident had ever happened subsequently ruined her reputation.

Mr Trump did not attend the trial in New York and has always insisted he never sexually assaulted the columnist - or even knew her.

“We’re very happy”, she told reporters as she was mobbed leaving the courthouse in New York.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Somerset Gimp' re-arrested after prowling villages and terrifying local residents in latex suit

'Somerset Gimp' re-arrested after prowling villages and terrifying local residents in latex suit

Lachlan Murdoch

Fox Corp chief Lachlan Murdoch says lawsuit settled ‘to avoid divisive trial’

Donald Trump

Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards accuser £4m

Actor Robert DeNiro

Robert De Niro reveals he has welcomed his seventh baby aged 79

Blinken US Britain

US and UK oppose Syria’s re-admission to Arab League

Brazil’s Dani Alves

Court again denies Dani Alves’ request to be freed on bail

Donald Trump

Jury rejects rape claim against Donald Trump but finds him liable for battery

The ex-rugby star is trying to raise money by selling a property, according to HMRC

Ex-England rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio given time to clear £700,000 tax debt as he tries to avoid bankruptcy

Vladimir Putin delivers his Victory Day speech

West has unleashed ‘real war’ against Russia, Putin tells Victory Day parade

Pakistan Imran Khan

Violence spreads throughout Pakistan after arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Man charged after police tasered him in east London and gunned down his two dogs after tense stand off

Mall Shooting Texas

Dallas shopping centre gunman researched attack for weeks, posts show

The death toll from wildfires in Russia's Ural Mountains has risen to 21

Russia’s wildfire death toll rises to 21 in Ural Mountains

Philip Terrence Jarvis

British pensioner drowned on holiday in Turkey just minutes after wife left him on the beach

Smoke rises over Khartoum

Sudan death toll rises to more than 600 as warring sides continue talks

Amazon

Amazon begins offering physical products in games

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill three senior militants and 12 others

Invitees to the Buckingham Palace party were 500 'Coronation champions' celebrated for volunteering achievements

The party never stops: Kate and William all smiles as they host 'Coronation champions' at Buckingham Palace
Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors faces revised charge over woman’s domestic violence claim

Fiona Beal has little memory of killing her long-term partner

Primary school teacher claims her only memory of killing her partner and burying the body is 'a dragging sensation'
The mother of murdered teen Jermaine Cools has made an emotional plea to tackle knife crime, saying "it can be anyone's child" as her son's killer was jailed for life at the Old Bailey.

'It can be anyone's child': Mother of murdered Jermaine Cools' plea as killer Marques Walker is jailed for life
Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting

Rust movie medic gets £910,000 partial settlement for trauma over fatal shooting

Tiger Woods

Judge appears sceptical about claims by Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend

Imran Khan's arrest has sparked protests

Crowds gather outside Pakistan embassy in London as former PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad
PC Kozak, who joined Wiltshire Police in 2018 and was the force's first Polish community support officer, told the court her words ensured he "did not even feel human".

TikTok star Queen Bee hurled racist abuse at officer as she livestreamed arrest for drinking in car outside Asda
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal reporter and biographer claimed the 'children were to blame' for the Prince and Princess's tardiness.

Royal biographer claims William and Kate's 'children were to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s Coronation
Police arrested several people at the Coronation

'Fake steward' plot to disrupt Coronation smashed as activists planned paint ambush - as police defend crackdown
The Prince reportedly spent less than half an hour at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Prince Harry ‘only stayed for half an hour’ at Buckingham Palace after King's Coronation as he rushed to Heathrow

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit